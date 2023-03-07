Game #64 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Penguins

No changes for tonight as the Blue Jackets take on the Penguins.

#CBJ going with Elvis Merzlikins in net tonight in Pittsburgh. No lineup changes, as there’s no extra skaters to put in with the squad right now. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 7, 2023

As for the Penguins...

Per Mike Sullivan:

-Tristan Jarry is on the hill tonight.

-Jake Guentzel is good to go after taking a maintenance day on Monday.

-Ryan Poehling remains sidelined. — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) March 7, 2023

Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!