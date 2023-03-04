Game #63 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets travel north to face the Senators

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - 7:00 P.M. EST

Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, Ontario

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Silver Seven

Columbus Blue Jackets (20-36-6, 46 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

at

Ottawa Senators (31-26-4, 66 points, 5th Atlantic, 10th East)

Another second leg of a back-to-back, on the road, against a rested team. Those are always fun!

Player to Watch

Jakob Chychrun

One of the bigger surprises of a wild trade deadline week is Ottawa winning the Chychrun sweepstakes...and only giving up one first round pick and two second round picks. It’s probably too late to save this season, but with two more years on his contract, in the prime of his career, Chychrun fits nicely with a pretty solid, young blue line corps which also features Thomas Chabot, Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub.

Jackets Notes

Sean Kuraly has a strained oblique and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season ... Cole Sillinger was assigned to AHL Cleveland yesterday, but recalled before the game. This paper move allows him to be eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs, should the Monsters qualify ... Michael Hutchinson, acquired from Vegas in the second Jonathan Quick trade, is the new backup goalie. Will he start tonight, or will Larsen ride Elvis Merzlikins hard down the stretch, like he has in the previous two seasons?

The Other Bench

The Senators won on Thursday in Madison Square Garden to spoil Patrick Kane’s Rangers debut ... Former Blue Jacket first round pick Derick Brassard played his 1000th game on Thursday, and scored two goals. Congrats to him for both accomplishments! ... The Senators sit just four points behind the Islanders for the last wild card spot, and have three games in hand. The Sens have won four straight and are 7-2-1 in their last 10.

Season Series

01/03/2023 CBJ 0 @ OTT 4

03/04/2023 CBJ @ OTT

04/02/2023 OTT @ CBJ

Stats

Ottawa Columbus 3.15 (15) GPG 2.58 (30) 3.13 (16) GAPG 3.68 (30) 25.1% (3) PP% 17.0% (28) 83.0% (5) PK% 76.3% (21) 51.3% (12) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.6% (28) 51.4% (9) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.5% (29) 7.4 (31) 5v5 Shooting % 7.7 (27) .910 (22) 5v5 Save % .911 (21) Tim Stutzle, 29 G Leader Boone Jenner, 19 Brady Tkachuk, 39 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 40 Brady Tkachuk 65 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 55 Austin Watson, 87 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 79 18-12-2 Home / Road 7-17-4 7-2-1 Last 10 5-3-2

