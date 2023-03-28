 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game #73 Preview: Blue Jackets limp into New York

By Pale Dragon
Columbus Blue Jackets v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 - 7:00 P.M. EST
Madison Square Garden - New York, New York
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Blueshirt Banter

Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7, 53 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

at

New York Rangers (43-20-10, 96 points, 3rd Metro, 5th East)

Remember back in October when we beat the Rangers at MSG? That was fun.

Player to Watch

Tyler Motte

The one-time Blue Jacket has 3/3/6 in 15 games since returning to the Rangers from Ottawa at the trade deadline. Pretty impressive production from the bottom six.

Ok, but seriously:

Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane

The two big acquisitions of the trade deadline have been worth it so far. Tarasenko has 5/9/14 in 22 games since coming over from St. Louis and Kane has 4/4/8 in 12 games since finally getting dealt from Chicago, including one on Saturday in a win over Florida.

Jackets Notes

The injuries keep piling up, with Elvis Merzlikins leaving the Montreal game with a lower body injury, and Nick Blankenburg aggravating the injury he suffered in Friday’s game.

Billy Sweezey has been recalled from Cleveland to fill in on defense, and Jon Gillies will back up Michael Hutchinson in goal.

The Other Bench

That win over the Panthers may have put the Cats’ playoff hopes in serious jeopardy...The Rangers are within four points of the Devils, and have a game in hand. Assuming the Hurricanes hold on to first place, the Rangers/Devils race will determine home ice for what should be a highly entertaining crosstown series.

Season Series

10/23/2022 CBJ 5 @ NYR 1
01/16/2023 NYR 3 @ CBJ 1
03/28/2023 CBJ @ NYR
04/08/2023 NYR @ CBJ

Stats

NY Rangers Columbus
3.33 (12) GPG 2.71 (29)
2.68 (4) GAPG 3.94 (31)
22.4% (9) PP% 19.3% (23)
80.9% (12) PK% 75.8% (21)
49.9% (19) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.4% (29)
50.4% (17) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.2% (29)
9.1 (10) 5v5 Shooting % 7.9 (26)
.920 (10) 5v5 Save % .902 (28)
Mika Zibanejad, 37 G Leader Boone Jenner, 25
Artemi Panarin, 58 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 49
Artemi Panarin, 82 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 67
Jacob Trouba, 57 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 81
21-12-4 Home / Road 9-22-5
8-1-1 Last 10 3-6-1

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau Boone Jenner Kirill Marchenko
Liam Foudy Jack Roslovic Kent Johnson
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Lane Pederson
Trey Fix-Wolansky Hunter McKown Emil Bemstrom
Jake Christiansen Adam Boqvist
Tim Berni Andrew Peeke
Gavin Bayreuther Billy Sweezey
Michael Hutchinson
Jon Gillies
New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Mika Zibanejad Vladimir Tarasenko
Chris Kreider Vincent Trocheck Patrick Kane
Alexis Lafreniere Filip Chytil Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey Barclay Goodrow Tyler Motte
K'Andre Miller Jacob Trouba
Niko Mikkola Adam Fox
Ben Harpur Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jaroslav Halak

