Game #71 Recap: Kent Johnson Michigan goal helps Blue Jackets to overtime win over Islanders

The Columbus Blue Jackets returned to the ice Friday night at Nationwide Arena as they took on the New York Islanders. The Jackets were shorthanded, however, as experimental first line center Patrik Laine strained his triceps in practice on Thursday and would miss 2-4 weeks.

#CBJ lines with Laine out

Gaudreau-Jenner-Marchenko

Foudy-Roslovic-Johnson

Robinson-Kuraly-Olivier

Pederson-McKown-Bemstrom



Changes on D too

Boqvist-Gudbranson

Berni-Peeke

Bayreuther-Blankenburg — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 24, 2023

Here’s what happened.

First Period

The game opened with some back and for the action, but Ilya Sorokin was equal to the Blue Jackets efforts while JG Pageau missed on a breakaway chance. Midway through the period, Mathieu Olivier took a puck off of his knee and went back to the locker room, unable to go on his next shift. The Islanders broke open the scoring with 6:23 remaining as Zach Parise beat Michael Hutchinson on a shot from the slot.

Islanders goal (0-1): Parise from Fasching, 13:37

The Jackets ended the first period down 1-0 but leading in shots 8-6. Kyle Palmieri was dinged for interference, giving the Jackets a power play to open the second period.

Second Period

The Jackets first power play was killed after a Kirill Marchenko goal was taken off the board after an Islanders challenge - it was determined that Boone Jenner interfered with Sorokin. On a second power play, though, Johnny Gaudreau let a wrist shot go and tied the game at 1 4:58 into the second.

Blue Jackets goal (1-1): Gaudreau from Roslovic and Jenner, 4:58

The Islanders retook the lead just 32 seconds later as a turnover led to a Brock Nelson attempt and he beat Michael Hutchinson to restore the advantage.

Islanders goal (1-2): Nelson from Palmieri, 5:29

The back and forth play continued as the Jackets again found an equalizer. Liam Foudy took a nice feed from Jack Roslovic and buried it behind Sorokin to tie the game at two.

Blue Jackets goal (2-2): Foudy from Roslovic, 8:59

The Jackets took the lead in style - Kent Johnson finally hit the Michigan goal to give the Jackets the 3-2 lead. Absolutely electric goal.

Blue Jackets goal (3-2): Johnson, unassisted, 17:06

Seconds later, the Jackets made it 4-2 as Eric Robinson buried a greasy goal on a nice feed from Emil Bemstrom.

Blue Jackets goal (4-2): Robinson from Bemstrom and McKown, 17:46

Third Period

The Islanders got back within one at 3:34 of the third as Kyle Palmieri scored.

Islanders goal (4-3): Palmieri from Pelech and Mayfield, 3:34

Brock Nelson scored to tie the game at 4 with 12:00 left in the third period.

Islanders goal (4-4): Nelson from Horvat and Dobson, 8:00

The Jackets ended up going to overtime with the Islanders, where Adam Boqvist let a shot go that Boone Jenner tipped past Sorokin for the winner.

Final

New York Islanders 4 Columbus Blue Jackets 5 (OT)

Final Thoughts

Kent Johnson is going to be a star for this team.

Up Next

No rest for the weary - the Blue Jackets hit the ice tomorrow night as they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Faceoff is set for 7:00 EST.