Game #68 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Ducks

Minimal changes for the Jackets.
#CBJ will start Michael Hutchinson in net tonight in Anaheim to complete the California swing. No other lineup changes as expected.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 17, 2023
As for the Ducks...
Ducks lineup tonight vs. Columbus:— Matt Weller (@MattWeller_) March 18, 2023
McGinn - Zegras - Strome
Jones - McTavish - Terry
Vatrano - Lundestrom - Silfverberg
Comtois - Grant - Carrick
Fowler - Harrington
Benoit - Shattenkirk
White - Beaulieu
Dostal starts in #FlyTogether
