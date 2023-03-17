Game #68 Preview: Blue Jackets take on Ducks in tankathon part two

Friday, March 17, 2023 - 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center, Anaheim, California

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM

After losing decisively in Los Angeles last night, the Blue Jackets are heading a few miles southeast to Anaheim to take on the Ducks. Currently, the Jackets sit five points behind the Ducks with one less game played. A regulation loss for Columbus would mean a seven point separation from 29th place. With Chicago playing well, the chances of a bottom two finish would increase significantly.

On the flip side, this is another opportunity for the team to play well and build some confidence. Gaudreau had a five point game against the Sharks and the Jackets will have an opportunity to score goals against the worst defensive team in the league. It should be noted, however, that the Jackets have only beaten the Ducks once in their last eight contests dating back to 2018.

Player to Watch

Trevor Zegras

Zegras is starting to look like a point per game player. In his last 25 games, he has 8 goals and 17 assists. His flashy style is good for the league and his ability to continually put up points on a bad team is a good sign for Ducks’ fans.

Jackets Notes

We will have to wait until later today to hear about any lineup changes. In non-game related news, the Jackets signed Cameron Butler, a free agent that recently played for the Oshawa Generals of the OHL, to an ELC. The 20 year old, 6’4” RW had 24-29-49 in 59 games this season.

On #CBJ signee Cameron Butler:



“(Butler) is a physical forward with size, strength, toughness and tremendous character and leadership. He is a hard-working, competitive player and we are excited to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family.” - GM Jarmo Kekalainen — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 16, 2023

The Monsters lost in overtime last night. They sit two points out of a playoff spot with three games in hand. Corson Ceulemans made his pro debut in the game. He had zero points, one shot on net, and finished the night at -2.

The Other Bench

Remember Mason McTavish? Many fans wanted the Jackets to draft him in 2021. It was also rumored that he was the guy Jarmo really wanted. Instead, he went third to the Ducks and the Jackets picked Kent Johnson with the fifth pick. So far, McTavish has looked the part of a top center prospect. He is currently playing in the middle of the top line and has 16-24-40 in 67 games this season.

Season Series

1/19/23 - ANA 5 @ CBJ 3

3/17/23 - CBJ @ ANA

Stats

Anaheim Columbus 2.53 (31) GPG 2.61 (29) 4.03 (32) GAPG 3.76 (30) 16.3% (31) PP% 18.1% (27) 73.0% (29) PK% 76.7% (20) 43.1% (31) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.4% (29) 42.2% (32) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.3% (29) 7.6% (29) 5v5 Shooting % 7.7% (28) .911 (22) 5v5 Save % .908 (24) Henrique & Terry, 19 G Leader Boone Jenner, 22 Trevor Zegras, 36 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 45 Trevor Zegras, 57 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 62 Max Comtois, 72 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 81 11-17-3 Home / Road 8-19-5 5-2-3 Last 10 3-5-2

Projected Lineups