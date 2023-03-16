 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
GameThread #67: Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings

Chat about the game with us here!

By MrSwift13
Los Angeles Kings v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets, two points clear at the bottom of the standings, visit Vladislav Gavrikov and the playoff-bound Los Angeles Kings.

Chat about the game with us in the comments below!

