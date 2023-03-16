Game #67 Preview: California road trip rolls on as Blue Jackets visit Kings

Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings

Thursday, March 16, 2023 - 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their California road trip with a must-lose game against the Los Angeles Kings. We are beyond any point where wins help this team. The San Jose Sharks are charging hard for the number one draft pick odds, and Columbus gains absolutely nothing by winning right now.

Joonas Korpisalo might start for the Kings and Vladislav Gavrikov will definitely play. It’ll be nice to see some former Jackets tonight!

Player to Watch

Vladislav Gavrikov

Remember this guy? Remember how he was washed defensively in Columbus? Turns out a change of scenery and a new coaching staff have turned him into Victor Hedman.

Must be nice to have a competent coaching staff. Gavrikov has rediscovered his form in Los Angeles and the Kings seem solidly in the playoffs with about 15 games remaining in the regular season. Can he make similar contributions to what David Savard did in Tampa? We shall see.

Jackets Notes

Johnny Gaudreau was the first Blue Jacket with 5 points in a game since 2017 (Artemi Panarin) … Patrik Laine has 4-4-8 in a six game point streak … Boone Jenner became the second Jacket to hit the 20 goal mark this year, after Laine … the Sharks made up a point in the standings on Columbus … Gaudreau, in addition to two goals, had three primary assists

The Other Bench

This seven game homestand is the Kings’ longest of the season … Kevin Fiala and Sean Durzi remain out of the Kings’ lineup with injuries … The Kings have been rotating goalies, and if that continues, Pheonix Copley would get the start tonight rather than Korpisalo

Season Series

12/11/2022 LAK 5 @ CBJ 6 (OT)

03/16/2023 CBJ @ LAK

Stats

Los Angeles Columbus 3.34 (11) GPG 2.64 (29) 3.25 (19) GAPG 3.76 (29) 24.6% (5) PP% 17.7% (27) 76.0% (23) PK% 76.4% (22) 51.99% (6) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.42% (29) 53.52% (5) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.36% (29) 8.29 (20) 5v5 Shooting % 7.82 (26) .901 (30) 5v5 Save % .908 (24) Adrian Kempe, 32 G Leader Boone Jenner, 22 Kevin Fiala, 46 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 45 Kevin Fiala, 68 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 62 Brendan Lemieux, 53 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 81 21-9-3 Home / Road 8-18-5 7-1-2 Last 10 3-4-3

Projected Lineups