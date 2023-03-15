Follow along for our All Time NHL Uniform March Madness Bracket!

March Madness is upon us, and to get in the spirit we (okay, mostly Burkus) are doing an NHL Jersey Tournament! Every jersey worn in an NHL game ever is eligible, but only 68 made the cut.

The Bracket

Like the NCAA, 68 teams were selected and seeded into four regions of 16. Unlike the NCAA, we’re making these regions make actual geographic sense.

The current NHL was divided into four divisions of eight, each corresponding to the regions the NCAA uses (South, Midwest, East, and West). Every team in those regions, plus one defunct team that would’ve been in the area, received “auto-bids,” with the remaining 7-9 slots were filled in with “at-large” jerseys. Here’s the matchups for round one:

Alright, let's do this thing! Here's the hastily made matchup graphics for the first round of the All Time NHL Uniform March Madness Bracket!



The First Four poll will be posted later today, and then we'll get into the first round tomorrow!

I’ll update this article as we move through the tournament with the results of each round. Polls are in the threads of the embedded tweets.

First Four (3/15-16)

1/5 - To open up the ATMMJT, the First Four! pic.twitter.com/umBCif5EwR — The Cannon (@cbjcannon) March 15, 2023

In the play-ins, we had two matchups featuring similar jerseys from the same team, and two featuring fringe picks battling for the last spot.

Toronto’s “yoked with a fauxback leaf and lots of stripes” retros battle it out for the 11 seed in the Midwest. Ottawa’s two barberpole jerseys from the Reebok era do the same in the East. Philly and Boston renew their rivalry with a pair of underrated gems, with the Flyers’ 2020 Reverse Retro and the Bruins’ 1996-2007 home jersey, with the winner earning the East’s 16 Seed. And then it’s Golden Seals vs Golden Knights, throwback vs fauxback, for the last spot in the West.