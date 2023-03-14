Game #66 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Sharks

A few changes for the Blue Jackets tonight along with Tarasov in net.
As first reported by #insider @jrimercbj yesterday, Emil Bemstrom skating on the top #CBJ line today at morning skate with Gaudreau and Jenner. Marchenko with Roslovic/Laine.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 14, 2023
Top two D pairs:
Blankenburg-Gudbranson
Berni-Peeke
As for the Sharks...
#SJSharks in warmups— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) March 15, 2023
Eklund-Hertl-Zetterlund
Johnsson-Couture-Barabanov
Gregor-Sturm-Svechnikov
Lindblom-Lorentz-Labanc
Knyzhov-Karlsson
Vlasic-Benning
Ferraro-Pouliot
Kahkonen
Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!
