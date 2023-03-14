Game #66 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Sharks

A few changes for the Blue Jackets tonight along with Tarasov in net.

As first reported by #insider @jrimercbj yesterday, Emil Bemstrom skating on the top #CBJ line today at morning skate with Gaudreau and Jenner. Marchenko with Roslovic/Laine.



Top two D pairs:

Blankenburg-Gudbranson

Berni-Peeke — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 14, 2023

As for the Sharks...

#SJSharks in warmups



Eklund-Hertl-Zetterlund

Johnsson-Couture-Barabanov

Gregor-Sturm-Svechnikov

Lindblom-Lorentz-Labanc



Knyzhov-Karlsson

Vlasic-Benning

Ferraro-Pouliot



Kahkonen — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) March 15, 2023

Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!