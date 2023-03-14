Game #66 Preview: Blue Jackets and Sharks battle for the basement

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 - 10:30PM ET
SAP Center at San Jose - San Jose, California
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Columbus Blue Jackets (20-38-7, 47 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)
at
San Jose Sharks (19-36-12, 50 points, 8th Pacific, 16th West)
The Blue Jackets will retain the 32nd spot regardless of the outcome of this game, but a regulation win for the visiting team will put the Sharks within 1 point of last place (with two more games played). The Sharks have been in a freefall as of late, having gained only 7 points in their last 15 games. Even though there will be 16 games remaining after this one, this game could have a major effect on who finishes last, especially if it ends in regulation.
Player to Watch
Kent Johnson
KJ has three assists in his last two games and five total points in his last seven. Johnson sure looks like he’s gotten more comfortable as the season has progressed. He’s been seeing more minutes as well. In February, he averaged 14:05 minutes per game, but he’s averaged 15:57 so far in March.
Jackets Notes
Condolences to Elvis and the entire Merzlikins family. According to Elvis’ Instagram, his grandmother passed away over the weekend. As of the writing of this article, Hutchinson and Tarasov are the goaltending duo for the five game road trip.
Season Series
1/21/23 - SJS 3 @ CBJ 5
3/14/23 - CBJ @ SJS
Stats
|San Jose
|Columbus
|2.87 (24)
|GPG
|2.59 (29)
|3.75 (30)
|GAPG
|3.74 (29)
|18.1% (26)
|PP%
|18.0% (27)
|82.4% (8)
|PK%
|76.5% (21)
|49.7% (20)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|45.3% (29)
|49.5% (21)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|45.2% (29)
|8.8 (11)
|5v5 Shooting %
|7.7 (27)
|.894 (32)
|5v5 Save %
|.909 (24)
|Logan Couture, 23
|G Leader
|Patrik Laine, 21
|Erik Karlsson, 64
|A Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 42
|Erik Karlsson, 84
|P Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 57
|Jonah Gadjovich, 57
|PIM Leader
|Mathieu Olivier, 81
|6-19-8
|Home / Road
|7-18-5
|2-7-1
|Last 10
|3-4-3
Projected Lineups
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Boone Jenner
|Kirill Marchenko
|Patrik Laine
|Jack Roslovic
|Kent Johnson
|Eric Robinson
|Cole Sillinger
|Mathieu Olivier
|Liam Foudy
|Lane Pederson
|Emil Bemstrom
|Tim Berni
|Erik Gudbranson
|Nick Blankenburg
|Andrew Peeke
|Gavin Bayreuther
|Adam Boqvist
|Daniil Tarasov
|Michael Hutchinson
|Andreas Johnsson
|Logan Couture
|Alexander Barabanov
|Fabian Zetterlund
|Tomas Hertl
|William Eklund
|Evgeny Svechnikov
|Nico Sturm
|Noah Gregor
|Oskar Lindblom
|Steven Lorentz
|Kevin Labanc
|Erik Karlsson
|Nikolai Knyzhov
|Derrick Pouliot
|Mario Ferraro
|Matt Benning
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|James Reimer
|Kaapo Kahkonen
