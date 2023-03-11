 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game #65 Recap: Tankathon 2023 rolls on as Columbus falls 5-2 to St. Louis, remains 3 points clear at the bottom

By MrSwift13
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

After a few days off, the Columbus Blue Jackets returned to the ice on Saturday night as they played host to the St. Louis Blues. The Jackets came back in 32nd place, 3 points clear of the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks, 4 points clear at the bottom of the Anaheim Ducks.

In team news, the Jackets announced the Elvis Merzlikins would be away from the team as he returned to Latvia to be with his ailing grandmother. The team called up Daniil Tarasov on an emergency basis in response. We all wish the best to the Merzlikins family.

Michael Hutchinson got the start in net. Here’s what happened.

First Period

Former Blue Jacket Brandon Saad broke open the scoring to give the Blues the early lead in Nationwide Arena. The goal was originally credited to Sammy Blais.

Blues goal (0-1): Saad from Blais and Schenn, 7:19

The Jackets struck back minutes later as Patrik Laine scored his 21st of the season, assisted by Johnny Gaudreau. A power play goal is a rarity, enjoy it!

Blue Jackets goal (1-1): Laine from Gaudreau and Blankenburg, 9:14

Jordan Kyrou reclaimed the lead for the Blues minutes later, scoring on another defensive breakdown.

Blues goal (1-3): Kyrou from Thomas and Blais, 13:38

The Blues, following another breakdown, took a two goal lead as Blais scored his first of the game and notched his third point of the period.

Blues goal (1-3): Blais from Saad and Schenn, 18:07

Second Period

Nothing of note really happened in the second period, save for this note.

Poor Cole Sillinger. The kid remains cursed, and his goalless steak marches on.

Third Period

The Jackets absolutely dominated the early part of the frame, out-attempting the Blues 18-2 through the first six minutes.

Hutchinson made several big saves in the third before Jordan Kyrou finally beat him for his second of the game.

Blues goal (1-4): Kyrou from Toropchenko, 12:15

Boone Jenner scored a tip in for his 205) of the year late to give the Jackets life in the dying minutes.

Blue Jackets goal (2-4): Jenner from Johnson and Gaudreau, 15:55

Jordan Kyrou hit his hat trick late with the net empty to finish this one off.

Blues goal (2-5): Kyrou from Thomas and Buchnevich, 18:43

Final

St. Louis Blues 5 Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Final Thoughts

shouts to these guys

Michael Hutchinson might not be the long term answer in net, if we’re being honest.

Up Next

The Columbus Blue Jackets travel west as they kick off their California road trip on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks. Faceoff is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET.

