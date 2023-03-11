Game #65 Preview/Gamethread: Blues visit Blue Jackets

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - 7:00 P.M. EST

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

St. Louis Blues (28-31-5, 61 points, 6th Central, 11th West)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (20-37-7, 47 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

Two teams tonight who are having bad seasons, and have pretty similar stats. Could be competitive, at least?

Player to Watch

Jordan Kyrou

As disappointing as the season has been for the Blues, at least the top line of Jordan Kyrou and Matchbox 20 frontman Robert Thomas has lived up to expectations. Kyrou is maintaining his point-per-game production from last season, so appears to be worth the 8x$8.25M contract extension he signed in September, which kicks in next season.

Jackets Notes

Elvis Merzlikins has returned to Latvia to be with his grandmother, who is seriously ill. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time ... Daniil Tarasov was called up to take his spot, and Michael Hutchinson will make his first start as a Blue Jacket. He has played in two games in relief since his arrival last week, and has allowed six goals on 56 shots faced in 80 minutes.

Season Series

10/14/2022 CBJ 2 @ STL 5

03/11/2023 STL @ CBJ

Stats

St. Louis Columbus 3.03 (20) GPG 2.59 (29) 3.66 (28) GAPG 3.72 (29) 19.8% (22) PP% 17.8% (26) 76.7% (20) PK% 76.3% (21) 45.9% (27) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.1% (29) 46.4% (26) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.0% (29) 9.0 (5) 5v5 Shooting % 7.8 (26) .903 (28) 5v5 Save % .910 (22) Jordan Kyrou, 26 G Leader Patrik Laine, 20 Robert Thomas, 39 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 40 Jordan Kyrou, 58 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 55 Tyler Tucker, 31 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 79 14-17-1 Home / Road 13-19-2 2-6-2 Last 10 4-3-3

Projected Lineups