The Cannon Cast Episode 191: Bye week bites

PD spends the bye week discussing the latest news:

How does Gus Nyquist’s shoulder injury affect his trade value?

The All-Star Skills Competition was a big dud

The Islanders take a big swing to get Bo Horvat...and it probably won’t be enough

If you enjoy this podcast, consider contributing to our GoFundMe. Also take a minute to fill out this reader survey.

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates. Angela’s newest album is out now!

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating! We welcome your thoughts and feedback in the comments and let us know if you have questions you want us to answer. You can listen to this week’s episode above or download using the “Share” button in the embedded player.