After a boring, slow day in the NHL, the Blue Jackets are preparing to take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Joonas Korpisalo will not get his swan song with the Jackets as he is scratched for “trade related reasons,” prompting the Jackets to call up Jet Greaves to back up Elvis Merzlikins.

Here’s how they will line up tonight in Buffalo.

Let’s go Jackets!