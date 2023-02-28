Wild Trade: Gus Nyquist dealt to Minnesota

Early on Tuesday evening, Chris Johnston reported that Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist has been traded to the Minnesota Wild:

Hearing the #MNWild have acquired Gustav Nyquist. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 28, 2023

The Blue Jackets received a 2023 5th round pick as compensation for Nyquist. The Blue Jackets also retained 50% of Nyquist’s remaining salary.

Minnesota acquired LW Gustav Nyquist from Columbus for a 2023 5th round pick. @reporterchris was first on Nyquist to MIN — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 28, 2023

Nyquist, a 33 year old winger from Sweden, has not played since suffering a shoulder injury on January 25 in Edmonton. He was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, though he disputed that timeline. Minnesota could potentially use his contract for long term injured reserve relief for the final month of the season, then activate him for help in the playoffs — if they make it.

Nyquist came to Columbus in summer 2019, just as several other prominent players were leaving in free agency. He signed a 4 year contract with a $5.5M AAV. He missed his second season (2020-21) to a shoulder injury, but other than that was a steady and productive lineup presence, putting up 43/74/117 in 200 games as a Blue Jacket. He was an alternate captain and added penalty killer to his resume.

Thanks for everything, Gus, and best of luck in Minnesota!