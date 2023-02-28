The Cannon Cast Episode 193: The Gavrikov Trade Debacle

PD and birthday boy MrSwift13 discuss the proposed trade of Vladislav Gavrikov from Columbus to Boston, and how it fell apart.

What does this say about GM Jarmo Kekalainen and the direction of this team?

What will the eventual return be for Gavrikov by Friday? What about Korpisalo, Nyquist, and others?

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates. Angela’s newest album is out now!

