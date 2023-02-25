Game #59 Recap: Marchenko, McDavid make matinee madness; Roslovic wins eleven-goal bout for Columbus

It’s Kids’ Takeover day in Columbus, as the Jackets (with the assistance of... the Blackhawks’ and Stars’ mascots? Okay...) looked to fend off Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Devin Shore in Nationwide Arena. Cole Sillinger drew back in after recovering from illness.

First Period

The Blue Jackets started with a bang, with Kirill Marchenko capitalizing on poor Oilers defense and a great feed from Johnny Gaudreau to put the Jackets up 1-0 early.

BLUE JACKETS GOAL - Kirill Marchenko from Gaudreau and Jenner - 1:14 1st Period

The kid scores on kids takeover day

After a mediocre Columbus power play, the game started to settle down towards the middle of the frame. Aside from whenever Connor McDavid was on the ice, the Oilers couldn’t really get much going, and Nick Blankenburg did his part to keep 97 in check. The Jackets weren’t able to get much going for themselves, either, however.

A few penalties were exchanged; Johnny Gaudreau tried to draw a hook but got nabbed for holding the stick instead shortly after the midway point, Sean Kuraly got a 10-minute misconduct soon after for... something, Zach Hyman got a normal holding called against him with a bit over two minutes to go, and Vincent Desharnais slashed Adam Boqvist as Hyman’s penalty expired. Neither team was able to do anything with their man advantages.

Second Period

So. Uh. That happened.

First, the good news! We scored three goals this period! And they were all pretty nifty, if you ask me. Boone Jenner tipped in a Laine goal on the power play, followed by Marchenko putting in his second goal of the night, and Laine with a short side snipe. That’s fun!

BLUE JACKETS POWER PLAY GOAL - Captain Boone Jenner from Laine and Roslovic - 1:33 2nd Period

BLUE JACKETS GOAL - Kirill Marchenko (2) from Gaudreau - 3:24 2nd Period

BLUE JACKETS GOAL - Patrik Laine from Boqvist and Roslovic - 5:56 2nd Period

Boone Jenner tips in the puck to extend the Blue Jackets' lead with the power play goal!

Marchenko now has scored ✌️ goals against Edmonton today!

Now for the bad news. His name is Connor McDavid.

OILERS GOAL - Warren Foegele, unassisted - 6:40 2nd Period

OILERS 5-ON-3 GOAL - Leon Draisaitl from McDavid and Barrie - 9:42 2nd Period

OILERS SHORTHANDED GOAL - Connor McDavid from Kulak - 12:51 2nd Period

OILERS GOAL - Connor McDavid (2) from Kulak and Barrie - 14:42 2nd Period

Yeah. That’s not fun! The rest of the middle frame passed with relatively little fanfare.

Third Period

Building off their momentum from the back half of the second, the Oilers held the front nine of the third in a vice grip. The Jackets successfully cleared their zone three times, one of which was immediately offsides, and the other resulted in a Jack Roslovic goal. Wait, what?

BLUE JACKETS GOAL - Jack Roslovic from Laine and Johnson - 9:01 3rd Period

With his first goal in 14 games, Jack Roslovic puts the Jackets back on top!

Oh. Didn’t see that coming. With the Oilers continuing to push, the Jackets were in no position to get comfortable, especially given what just happened 23 minutes earlier in this game. And Jack Roslovic, on a 2-on-1 with Patrik Laine, decided to do his best impression instead of pass.

BLUE JACKETS GOAL - Jack Roslovic (2) from Bayreuther - 14:56 3rd Period

Jack Roslovic scores his second goal of the period, and extends the Columbus lead by 2️⃣

Now down two goals with five minutes to go, Edmonton had no choice but to continue their push. And they were very effective at that, with the Eric/k of both the Robinson and Gudbranson variety getting close to the empty net. They even scored one more to make it 6-5, with Zach Hyman shoveling in a trickler that got past Korpi.

OILERS 6-ON-5 GOAL - Zach Hyman from McDavid and Nurse - 17:04 3rd Period

However, the Oilers were unable to get a sixth past Korpisalo, who, after making several show-stopping saves throughout, got the well-earned win. Next up: another matinee matchup, this time at Minnesota.