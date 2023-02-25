Game #59 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets host a McDavid Matinee

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - 12:30 P.M. EST

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 105.7 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Copper and Blue

Edmonton Oilers (32-19-8, 72 points, 3rd Pacific, 4th West)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (18-35-5, 41 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

It’s Kids Day at Nationwide Arena, so we get a rare 12:30 start time. I appreciate game times that are convenient for families to attend, and it’s a great opportunity to make new fans for life as they watch the greatest player on earth.

Player to Watch

Connor McDavid

There’s no other player worthy of this spot today. McDavid has been the best player in the league since his first Hart Trophy (won when he was just 20, in his second season). Somehow this season he has found a way to take his game into the stratosphere. In his two Hart seasons (how has he only won 2? He’s been top 5 in voting for six straight seasons), he had 100 points in 82 games (again, as a second year player) and then 105 points in the 56 game 2021 season. This year? Already 109 points in 59 games, on pace for 151. He set a new career high in goals last year with 44, but that was overshadowed by Auston Matthews’ 60 point season. Like Michael Jordan in the 1990s, it seems that McDavid took that personally, and is on pace to top that himself. He’s at 46 already.

Will it be enough to get the Oilers back to the Western Conference Finals? I don’t know, but I’ll enjoy watching him try.

Jackets Notes

Cole Sillinger missed Thursday’s game with illness, but was back at practice yesterday...Vladislav Gavrikov continued to practice with the extra skaters, suggesting that his scratch for “trade related reasons” will continue, despite a proposed trade with Boston falling through.

The Other Bench

McDavid and Co. put the hurting on Pittsburgh on Thursday, and that rules. Watch the highlights of the Oilers dropping a touchdown on them...Evander Kane did not make the trip, as he is day-to-day with an upper body injury...Ryan Murray is also on IR since December with a back injury. Poor guy.

Season Series

01/25/2023 CBJ 3 @ EDM 2 (OT)

02/25/2023 EDM @ CBJ

Stats

Edmonton Columbus 3.81 (1) GPG 2.50 (30) 3.24 (21) GAPG 3.67 (30) 32.2% (1) PP% 16.2% (30) 75.0% (26) PK% 77.4% (20) 51.6% (8) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.8% (28) 50.8% (14) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.7% (29) 8.8 (10) 5v5 Shooting % 7.5 (28) .915 (18) 5v5 Save % .907 (26) Connor McDavid, 46 G Leader Boone Jenner, 17 Connor McDavid, 63 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 37 Connor McDavid, 109 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 52 Klim Kostin and Darnell Nurse, 49 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 77 18-8-3 Home / Road 12-18-2 5-1-4 Last 10 3-5-2

Projected Lineups