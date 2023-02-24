Trade Deadline Preview, Forwards: Gustav Nyquist might get dealt, but who else is available?

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the real prizes available in Vladislav Gavrikov. Today, however, we are discussing forwards on this team as well as around the league. Here’s who could be dealt by 3 PM next Friday.

Blue Jackets who could be available

Gustav Nyquist

Trading Nyquist at the deadline for at least a second round pick was a near certainty up until the forward’s upper body injury earlier this year. Nyquist wouldn’t be available until late in the season, or potentially the playoffs. Trading Nyquist would likely require the Blue Jackets to accept a trade much like the Riley Nash trade from April 2021. For those unfamiliar with that trade, a reminder:

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired forward Riley Nash from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a conditional seventh round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. The seventh round selection will become a sixth round selection if Nash appears in 25 percent of the Maple Leafs’ playoff games in 2021.

The Jackets had hoped for more prior to Nyquist’s injury, but are limited by the circumstances. The depth at wing in the organization makes Nyquist expendable and likely not a part of the long-term future of the Jackets, so any haul for Nyquist is a plus.

Jack Roslovic

Roslovic was brought in with Patrik Laine - the Columbus native was expected to help solidify the center ice position but has generally failed to live up to that expectation during his time. Roslovic has played center and wing here, has just 4-26-30 in 54 games this year, 109 total points in 183 CBJ games. He has not lived up to his first round pedigree and, in a scenario where the Jackets could draft a number one center (Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, or Leo Carlsson), Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger exist, and Sean Kuraly is still under contract, Roslovic becomes redundant and expendable quickly. Getting Roslovic off the books not only helps the tank but can allow Kent Johnson to get valuable center experience down the stretch. With his future here murky, Roslovic may be available.

Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine is a goal-scoring talent. That much is undeniable. Unfortunately, his inconsistent production has frustrated fans and put him on the block for the Blue Jackets (for the right price). Laine, who has just 52 goals in 143 game Blue Jackets career, has a mercurial trade value - his talent is high, but he has no consistency and his production is extremely streaky. Columbus may be keen to get out from under the contract for such a player, but his trade value is a complete mystery.

League-wide trade board

I guess maybe Patrick Kane

Is Patrick Kane going to get traded? Honestly, it’s a mystery at this point. He has seven goals in the last four games, but reportedly hasn’t even allowed Chicago to engage other teams in conversations around a trade.

#Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on @NBCSChicago that he's had "constant contact" with Patrick Kane and Pat Brisson.



Davidson said Kane hasn't informed him of a decision yet: "We haven't gotten to the point that we're talking to teams or anything like that." — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 22, 2023

If Kane consents to a move, he’d immediately become the biggest name on the trade board, but it’s not a certainty he does. As a result, the Blackhawks are stuck in a holding pattern pending Kane’s whims. Jonathan Toews has no trade value due to his long-COVID health issues, so Kane is their deadline prize. His full NMC, however, limits the Hawks’ ability to get full value.

Timo Meier

The Sharks pending RFA is expected to fetch an incredible haul at the deadline - Meier has 31-21-52 in 57 games this season, is 26, and is going to be a massive prize for whichever team brings him in at the deadline. Metro division rivals the New Jersey Devils are heavily rumored to be the favor for the Swiss right winger and are reportedly interested in a trade with an extension. Meier has 316 career points in 451 career games and would certainly bolster the top six of a surprising Devils squad. Meier is a name to watch for Jackets fans given his potential divisional impact - in addition to the Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly interested in the Sharks forward.

Ivan Barbashev

With Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko already traded, Barbashev becomes the biggest name left in St. Louis. Barbashev is a two-way forward (always coveted at the deadline) who was a part of the 2019 championship team so he comes with playoff pedigree. He is a cheap player ($2.25 million cap hit with an expiring deal) and could fetch another pick for a Blues team in the process of tearing it down.

Brock Boeser

Boeser has two years left after this one at an annual cap hit of $6.65 million so for there to be any realistic Boeser trade, Vancouver would have to eat half of his salary. Teams are reportedly interested in Boeser who has turned in 10-27-37 on a supremely disappointing Vancouver Canucks roster, but he has hovered around 50 points per season for much of his career. The appetite for this trade seems to entirely surround how willing Vancouver is to blow it up and rebuild along with how willing they are to retain salary. Smart money says Boeser stays in Vancouver, but never say never.

Who do you expect the Jackets to trade by next Friday? Who could be a shock name who is traded at the deadline? Sound off below!