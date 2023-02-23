 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
GameThread #58: Minnesota Wild visit semi-surging Columbus Blue Jackets

Chat about the game with us here!

By MrSwift13
NHL: MAR 26 Blue Jackets at Wild

The Columbus Blue Jackets play host to the Minnesota Wild tonight as they gear up for the trade deadline. The Jackets, hockey .500 in their last 10 (4-4-2), expect to get Johnny Gaudreau back tonight after his two game absence.

Chat about the game with us below, wish Mom MrSwift13 a happy birthday, and go Jackets!

