GameThread #58: Minnesota Wild visit semi-surging Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets play host to the Minnesota Wild tonight as they gear up for the trade deadline. The Jackets, hockey .500 in their last 10 (4-4-2), expect to get Johnny Gaudreau back tonight after his two game absence.

Johnny Gaudreau is taking line rushes today with Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine, which could imply he’s ready to return tomorrow vs. Minnesota. Gaudreau said yesterday he’s hopeful he can be back after missing this past weekend’s road trip. #CBJ — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 22, 2023

