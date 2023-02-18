Game #56 Recap: Blue Jackets win two challenges, get awarded a goal in 4-1 victory over Stars

The Columbus Blue Jackets headed to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Stars as they kicked off the first night of a back to back. The Jackets announced one lineup change: Johnny Gaudreau missed the game with injury, ending his iron man streak at 349 games.

LINEUP UPDATE: LW Johnny Gaudreau will miss tonight’s game at Dallas. He is day-to-day with a lower body injury suffered in Thursday’s win over Winnipeg. #CBJ — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) February 18, 2023

Lane Pederson drew in, making his CBJ debut in place of Gaudreau, while Kirill Marchenko took his spot on the top line.

Here’s what happened.

First Period

The teams traded chances in the first period before Liam Foudy broke open the scoring. His first career regular season goal gave the Jackets a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. With assists to Roslovic and Bemstrom, Foudy finally broke his scoring drought.

Second Period

The Stars responded early in the second as Jason Robertson scored his 35th of the season to level the score at one. The Jackets challenged for offsides and successfully won the challenge, taking the Robertson strike off the board. It should be noted that the Star did not factor in the play at all, and offside should be eliminated.

The Stars scored an actual goal at 6:29 as Ty Dellandrea forced a Kent Johnson turnover and cashed in. A bad pass from Kent Johnson in his defensive zone let to that goal.

The Stars took their first lead at 7:44 as Wyatt Johnston scored from the slot after the Stars forced a turnover from Bayreuther behind his net. The Jackets AGAIN challenged, this time for goaltender interference, and won again, taking a second Stars goal off the board. The teams traded chances through the second period, but ended with things knotted at one apiece.

Third Period

Sean Kuraly took the game’s first penalty with 16:40 remaining, going off for slashing. The Jackets killed the penalty and then took the lead with 14:11 remaining as Adam Boqvist let a point shot go and beat Scott Wedgewood.

With 11:07 remaining, the Jackets went back to the power play but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. The Jackets were, however, next on the score sheet as Eric Robinson saw a shot trickle through Wedgewood and Mathieu Olivier slammed it home to make it 3-1 at 15:32.

With 1:20 to go, Eric Robinson iced the game with kind of an empty netter - he was awarded a goal as Miro Heiskanen hauled him down on an empty net breakaway. Instead of awarding a penalty shot vs an empty net, he was given credit for the goal. Wild.

You don't see that every day ... awarded goal for Robinson, who was hauled down by Heiskanen in front of an empty net.



It's 4-1 #CBJ — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) February 19, 2023

Final

Columbus Blue Jackets 4 Dallas Stars 1

Final Thoughts

Boqvist is low key on a heater.

13 points in the last 16 games for Boqvist. Points in three straight and goals in two of the last three. #CBJ https://t.co/WJy2ha2ecl — Dylan Tyrer (@DylanTyrer) February 19, 2023

Liam Foudy, man, good for him. That rocks to see. Very happy for him.

I bag on the fourth line a lot, but they were great tonight. Three goals for them.

I am as pro tank as anyone, but I will always support seeing new things, and I have NEVER seen an awarded goal before. Bonkers. I didn’t know that was even a rule.

Up Next

No rest for the weary as Columbus hits the ice in the desert tomorrow, making the trip to Mullett Arena and facing off with the Arizona Coyotes at 8:30 PM.