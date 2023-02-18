Game #56 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets visit Stars

Saturday, February 18, 2023 - 6:00 P.M. EST

American Airlines Arena - Dallas, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Columbus Blue Jackets (17-34-4, 38 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

at

Dallas Stars (30-14-12, 72 points, 1st Central, 1st West)

On Thursday, the Blue Jackets faced the #2 team in the Central Division and Western Conference, who was top 3 in defense and goaltending. The Jackets won! Now they face the top team in the Central and West, who is also an elite goaltending team. This time on the road. Will it also go well? Or can the tank resume?

Player to Watch

Jason Robertson

This kid friggin rules. Still just 23 years old and he’s seventh in the league in points, and fifth in goals. He’s at 34/37/71 through 56 games after scoring 41/38/79 in 74 games last season. The top line featuring him, Roope Hintz, and the timeless Joe Pavelski is fun as hell. As a California-born son of a Filipino mother, Robo should be one of the faces of the league...that is, if the league knew what the hell it was doing from a marketing perspective.

Just give them their own reality show pic.twitter.com/4pvCbLGGG5 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 17, 2023

Jackets Notes

Horrible news dropped as I was writing this:

Johnny Gaudreau will NOT play for the #CBJ tonight. His ironman streak ends at 349 games.



Lane Pederson will go in and make his Blue Jackets debut. — Dylan Tyrer (@DylanTyrer) February 18, 2023

Gaudreau is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

In happier news, the Cleveland Monsters won their fourth straight last night.

The Other Bench

The Stars lost at Minnesota in a shootout last night, so we’re the more rested team ... Dallas has gone to extra time in six of their last eight games ... They are also 0 for 18 on the power play since the All Star break ... Jake Oettinger started last night, so Scott Wedgewood gets the start tonight. He is putting up good numbers for a backup goalie, however (.913, 2.91).

Season Series

12/19/2022 DAL 2 @ CBJ 1

02/18/2023 CBJ @ DAL

Stats

Dallas/th> Columbus 3.25 (13) GPG 2.53 (30) 2.52 (2) GAPG 3.76 (30) 23.1% (11) PP% 16.1% (31) 83.5% (3) PK% 77.0% (19) 50.9% (16) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.4% (29) 50.0% (20) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.2% (29) 8.5 (16) 5v5 Shooting % 7.5 (28) .934 (2) 5v5 Save % .906 (26) Jason Robertson, 34 G Leader Boone Jenner, 16 Jason Robertson, 37 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 37 Jason Robertson, 71 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 52 Mason Marchment, 74 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 72 15-6-7 Home / Road 5-17-2 4-1-5 Last 10 4-4-2

