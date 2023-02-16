 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game #55 Preview: Blue Jackets host familiar faces on the Jets

By Pale Dragon
Vancouver Canucks v Winnipeg Jets
Former Blue Jackets Kevin Stenlund #28, Sam Gagner #89 and Pierre-Luc Dubois #80
Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

Thursday, February 16, 2023 - 7:00 P.M. EST
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 105.7 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey

Winnipeg Jets (34-19-1, 69 points, 2nd Central, 2nd West)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (16-34-4, 36 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

Remember when the Blue Jackets won at Winnipeg in December? How weird was that result?

Player(s) to Watch

Kevin Stenlund and Sam Gagner

We always keep an out for Pierre-Luc Dubois when the Jackets and Jets faceoff, but today why not highlight two depth players for Winnipeg with Columbus ties? Gagner was the extra forward in practice yesterday, so he likely won’t play. He played in his 1000th NHL game earlier this season, which is really cool. Remember that he was nearly out of the league in summer 2016 when Columbus signed him to a cheap deal. He cashed in after that season. Stenlund looked solid at times for Columbus but struggled to stay in the lineup for whatever reason. He has 3/2/5 in 26, which feels right.

Jackets Notes

Lane Pederson could make his Blue Jackets debut today, though he did not crack the usual lines in practice yesterday ... Expect Vladislav Gavrikov to again be held out of the game for “trade-related reasons.” ... Elvis Merzlikins has started the last two games, so expect Joonas Korpisalo to return between the pipes tonight.

The Other Bench

On Tuesday, the Jets beat the Kraken in a shootout ... That was their first shootout appearance of the season ... Connor Hellebuyck missed Tuesday’s game with an illness, but was back at practice yesterday.

Season Series

12/02/2022 CBJ 4 @ WPG 1
02/16/2023 WPG @ CBJ

Stats

Winnipeg Columbus
3.19 (16) GPG 2.52 (30)
2.59 (3) GAPG 3.81 (30)
22.1% (15) PP% 16.0% (30)
83.4% (3) PK% 76.7% (21)
50.6% (18) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.5% (29)
50.4% (18) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.4% (29)
8.3 (19) 5v5 Shooting % 7.6 (26)
.928 (6) 5v5 Save % .904 (29)
Mark Scheifele, 32 G Leader Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau, 15
Josh Morrissey, 45 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 36
Kyle Connor, 61 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 51
Brenden Dillon, 57 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 72
14-11-1 Home / Road 11-17-2
5-5-0 Last 10 3-5-2

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau Boone Jenner Kirill Marchenko
Patrik Laine Cole Sillinger Kent Johnson
Liam Foudy Jack Roslovic Emil Bemstrom
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier
Tim Berni Erik Gudbranson
Nick Blankenburg Andrew Peeke
Gavin Bayreuther Adam Boqvist
Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins
Winnipeg Jets
Cole Perfetti Mark Scheifele Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor Pierre-Luc Dubois Nikolaj Ehlers
Morgan Barron Adam Lowry Mason Appleton
Saku Maenalanen Kevin Stenlund Karson Kuhlman
Josh Morrisey Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
David Rittich

