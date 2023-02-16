Game #55 Preview: Blue Jackets host familiar faces on the Jets

Thursday, February 16, 2023 - 7:00 P.M. EST

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 105.7 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey

Winnipeg Jets (34-19-1, 69 points, 2nd Central, 2nd West)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (16-34-4, 36 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

Remember when the Blue Jackets won at Winnipeg in December? How weird was that result?

Player(s) to Watch

Kevin Stenlund and Sam Gagner

We always keep an out for Pierre-Luc Dubois when the Jackets and Jets faceoff, but today why not highlight two depth players for Winnipeg with Columbus ties? Gagner was the extra forward in practice yesterday, so he likely won’t play. He played in his 1000th NHL game earlier this season, which is really cool. Remember that he was nearly out of the league in summer 2016 when Columbus signed him to a cheap deal. He cashed in after that season. Stenlund looked solid at times for Columbus but struggled to stay in the lineup for whatever reason. He has 3/2/5 in 26, which feels right.

Jackets Notes

Lane Pederson could make his Blue Jackets debut today, though he did not crack the usual lines in practice yesterday ... Expect Vladislav Gavrikov to again be held out of the game for “trade-related reasons.” ... Elvis Merzlikins has started the last two games, so expect Joonas Korpisalo to return between the pipes tonight.

The Other Bench

On Tuesday, the Jets beat the Kraken in a shootout ... That was their first shootout appearance of the season ... Connor Hellebuyck missed Tuesday’s game with an illness, but was back at practice yesterday.

Season Series

12/02/2022 CBJ 4 @ WPG 1

02/16/2023 WPG @ CBJ

Stats

Winnipeg Columbus 3.19 (16) GPG 2.52 (30) 2.59 (3) GAPG 3.81 (30) 22.1% (15) PP% 16.0% (30) 83.4% (3) PK% 76.7% (21) 50.6% (18) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.5% (29) 50.4% (18) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.4% (29) 8.3 (19) 5v5 Shooting % 7.6 (26) .928 (6) 5v5 Save % .904 (29) Mark Scheifele, 32 G Leader Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau, 15 Josh Morrissey, 45 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 36 Kyle Connor, 61 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 51 Brenden Dillon, 57 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 72 14-11-1 Home / Road 11-17-2 5-5-0 Last 10 3-5-2

Projected Lineups