Game #55 Preview: Blue Jackets host familiar faces on the Jets

Thursday, February 16, 2023 - 7:00 P.M. EST
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 105.7 FM
Winnipeg Jets (34-19-1, 69 points, 2nd Central, 2nd West)
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (16-34-4, 36 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)
Remember when the Blue Jackets won at Winnipeg in December? How weird was that result?
Player(s) to Watch
Kevin Stenlund and Sam Gagner
We always keep an out for Pierre-Luc Dubois when the Jackets and Jets faceoff, but today why not highlight two depth players for Winnipeg with Columbus ties? Gagner was the extra forward in practice yesterday, so he likely won’t play. He played in his 1000th NHL game earlier this season, which is really cool. Remember that he was nearly out of the league in summer 2016 when Columbus signed him to a cheap deal. He cashed in after that season. Stenlund looked solid at times for Columbus but struggled to stay in the lineup for whatever reason. He has 3/2/5 in 26, which feels right.
Jackets Notes
Lane Pederson could make his Blue Jackets debut today, though he did not crack the usual lines in practice yesterday ... Expect Vladislav Gavrikov to again be held out of the game for “trade-related reasons.” ... Elvis Merzlikins has started the last two games, so expect Joonas Korpisalo to return between the pipes tonight.
The Other Bench
On Tuesday, the Jets beat the Kraken in a shootout ... That was their first shootout appearance of the season ... Connor Hellebuyck missed Tuesday’s game with an illness, but was back at practice yesterday.
Season Series
12/02/2022 CBJ 4 @ WPG 1
02/16/2023 WPG @ CBJ
Stats
|Winnipeg
|Columbus
|3.19 (16)
|GPG
|2.52 (30)
|2.59 (3)
|GAPG
|3.81 (30)
|22.1% (15)
|PP%
|16.0% (30)
|83.4% (3)
|PK%
|76.7% (21)
|50.6% (18)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|45.5% (29)
|50.4% (18)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|45.4% (29)
|8.3 (19)
|5v5 Shooting %
|7.6 (26)
|.928 (6)
|5v5 Save %
|.904 (29)
|Mark Scheifele, 32
|G Leader
|Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau, 15
|Josh Morrissey, 45
|A Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 36
|Kyle Connor, 61
|P Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 51
|Brenden Dillon, 57
|PIM Leader
|Mathieu Olivier, 72
|14-11-1
|Home / Road
|11-17-2
|5-5-0
|Last 10
|3-5-2
Projected Lineups
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Boone Jenner
|Kirill Marchenko
|Patrik Laine
|Cole Sillinger
|Kent Johnson
|Liam Foudy
|Jack Roslovic
|Emil Bemstrom
|Eric Robinson
|Sean Kuraly
|Mathieu Olivier
|Tim Berni
|Erik Gudbranson
|Nick Blankenburg
|Andrew Peeke
|Gavin Bayreuther
|Adam Boqvist
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Cole Perfetti
|Mark Scheifele
|Blake Wheeler
|Kyle Connor
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Morgan Barron
|Adam Lowry
|Mason Appleton
|Saku Maenalanen
|Kevin Stenlund
|Karson Kuhlman
|Josh Morrisey
|Neal Pionk
|Brenden Dillon
|Dylan DeMelo
|Dylan Samberg
|Nate Schmidt
|Connor Hellebuyck
|David Rittich
