Game #54 Gamethread: Blue Jackets vs. Devils

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils are about to do battle at Nationwide Arena.
Vladislav Gavrikov is being held out of the lineup until he is traded, but aside from that, it looks like the lines remain intact from last game. Elvis does indeed get another start. Let’s see if he can string a few strong starts together.
Let’s go Jackets!
Falling in love with these lines— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 14, 2023
