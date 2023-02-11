 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game #53 Preview/Gamethread: Jackets visit Toronto

By Pale Dragon
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Saturday, February 11, 2023 - 7:00 PM ET
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Pension Plan Puppets

Columbus Blue Jackets, 15-33-4, 34 points, 8th Metro, 16th East

vs.

Toronto Maple Leafs, 32-13-8, 72 points, 2nd Atlantic, 4th East

It’s the back leg of a rare home-and-home back-to-back between the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs. Toronto won the road leg last night, 3-0.

Also worth watching: the Monsters are on TV right now, if you’re reading this between 1-3:30 this afternoon. Tune in to Bally Sports Great Lakes.

In roster news, Lane Pederson finally resolved his visa issues yesterday, but is not expected to play tonight.

Season Series

02/10/2023 TOR 3 @ CBJ 0
02/11/2023 CBJ @ TOR
04/04/2023 CBJ @ TOR

Projected Lineups

Johnny Gaudreau Boone Jenner Patrik Laine
Kent Johnson Cole Sillinger Kirill Mrchenko
Liam Foudy Jack Roslovic Emil Bemstrom
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier
Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke
Tim Berni Erik Gudbranson
Adam Boqvist Nick Blankenburg
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo
Toronto Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting John Tavares Mitch Marner
Calle Jarnkrok Alexander Kerfoot William Nylander
Pierre Engvall David Kampf Joey Anderson
Zach Aston-Reese Pontus Holmberg Alexander Steeves
Morgan Reilly TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin Timothy Liljegren
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov

