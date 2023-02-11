Game #53 Preview/Gamethread: Jackets visit Toronto

Saturday, February 11, 2023 - 7:00 PM ET
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Pension Plan Puppets
Columbus Blue Jackets, 15-33-4, 34 points, 8th Metro, 16th East
vs.
Toronto Maple Leafs, 32-13-8, 72 points, 2nd Atlantic, 4th East
It’s the back leg of a rare home-and-home back-to-back between the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs. Toronto won the road leg last night, 3-0.
Also worth watching: the Monsters are on TV right now, if you’re reading this between 1-3:30 this afternoon. Tune in to Bally Sports Great Lakes.
In roster news, Lane Pederson finally resolved his visa issues yesterday, but is not expected to play tonight.
Season Series
02/10/2023 TOR 3 @ CBJ 0
02/11/2023 CBJ @ TOR
04/04/2023 CBJ @ TOR
Projected Lineups
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Boone Jenner
|Patrik Laine
|Kent Johnson
|Cole Sillinger
|Kirill Mrchenko
|Liam Foudy
|Jack Roslovic
|Emil Bemstrom
|Eric Robinson
|Sean Kuraly
|Mathieu Olivier
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Andrew Peeke
|Tim Berni
|Erik Gudbranson
|Adam Boqvist
|Nick Blankenburg
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Michael Bunting
|John Tavares
|Mitch Marner
|Calle Jarnkrok
|Alexander Kerfoot
|William Nylander
|Pierre Engvall
|David Kampf
|Joey Anderson
|Zach Aston-Reese
|Pontus Holmberg
|Alexander Steeves
|Morgan Reilly
|TJ Brodie
|Mark Giordano
|Justin Holl
|Rasmus Sandin
|Timothy Liljegren
|Joseph Woll
|Ilya Samsonov
