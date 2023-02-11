Game #53 Preview/Gamethread: Jackets visit Toronto

Saturday, February 11, 2023 - 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Pension Plan Puppets

Columbus Blue Jackets, 15-33-4, 34 points, 8th Metro, 16th East

vs.

Toronto Maple Leafs, 32-13-8, 72 points, 2nd Atlantic, 4th East

It’s the back leg of a rare home-and-home back-to-back between the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs. Toronto won the road leg last night, 3-0.

Also worth watching: the Monsters are on TV right now, if you’re reading this between 1-3:30 this afternoon. Tune in to Bally Sports Great Lakes.

In roster news, Lane Pederson finally resolved his visa issues yesterday, but is not expected to play tonight.

Season Series

02/10/2023 TOR 3 @ CBJ 0

02/11/2023 CBJ @ TOR

04/04/2023 CBJ @ TOR

Projected Lineups