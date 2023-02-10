 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game #52 Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets host Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey is for Everyone night

By MrSwift13
Toronto Maple Leafs v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets
Friday, February 10, 2023 - 7:00 PM ET
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Pension Plan Puppets

Toronto Maple Leafs, 31-13-8, 70 points, 2nd Atlantic, 4th East
@
Columbus Blue Jackets, 15-32-4, 34 points, 8th Metro, 16th East

Hockey is for everyone.

The Jackets return to the ice for the first time in nine days tonight. The team will make two lineup changes.

Player to Watch

Adam Boqvist

It’s probably time for Boqvist to show something, right? He’s young, but not THAT young. He’s talented, but can’t stay healthy. He’s offensively gifted, but only has 10 points this season with no goals scored. Sooner or later, Boqvist is going to have to show something in a poor defensive lineup that convinces the front office he is worth keeping around as younger prospects step up.

Jackets Notes

Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson, both in double digit goals, are the third pair of CBJ rookies to have double digit goals in the same season … Marchenko’s 13 goals are the most for a Blue Jacket through their first 28 games … Lane Pederson will be a scratch while his paperwork is worked out for the club … Laine missed morning skate but will play tonight per Brad Larsen

The Other Bench

Auston Matthews will miss tonight’s game with a knee injury … Matt Murray is out with an ankle injury … Other injured Leafs include Jake Muzzin, Nick Robertson, Kyle Clifford, and Victor Mete … All Star Mitch Marner leads the Leafs in scoring with 19-41-60 … The Leafs boast the 6th best power play in the league at 25%, supporting the 8th best offense at 3.37 goals scored per game

Season Series

02/10/2023 TOR @ CBJ
02/11/2023 CBJ @ TOR
04/04/2023 CBJ @ TOR

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau Boone Jenner Patrik Laine
Kent Johnson Cole Sillinger Kirill Mrchenko
Liam Foudy Jack Roslovic Emil Bemstrom
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier
Vladislav Gavrikov Andrew Peeke
Tim Berni Erik Gudbranson
Adam Boqvist Nick Blankenburg
Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins
Toronto Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting John Tavares Mitch Marner
Calle Jarnkrok Alexander Kerfoot William Nylander
Pierre Engvall David Kampf Joey Anderson
Zach Aston-Reese Pontus Holmberg Alexander Steeves
Morgan Reilly TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll

