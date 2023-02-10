Game #52 Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets host Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey is for Everyone night

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets

Friday, February 10, 2023 - 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Opponent’s Blog: Pension Plan Puppets

Toronto Maple Leafs, 31-13-8, 70 points, 2nd Atlantic, 4th East

@

Columbus Blue Jackets, 15-32-4, 34 points, 8th Metro, 16th East

Hockey is for everyone.

The Jackets return to the ice for the first time in nine days tonight. The team will make two lineup changes.

Nick Blankenburg and Adam Boqvist back in the lineup tonight as #CBJ returns to action against Toronto in Nationwide. Joonas Korpisalo is your starting goalie. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 10, 2023

Player to Watch

Adam Boqvist

It’s probably time for Boqvist to show something, right? He’s young, but not THAT young. He’s talented, but can’t stay healthy. He’s offensively gifted, but only has 10 points this season with no goals scored. Sooner or later, Boqvist is going to have to show something in a poor defensive lineup that convinces the front office he is worth keeping around as younger prospects step up.

Jackets Notes

Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson, both in double digit goals, are the third pair of CBJ rookies to have double digit goals in the same season … Marchenko’s 13 goals are the most for a Blue Jacket through their first 28 games … Lane Pederson will be a scratch while his paperwork is worked out for the club … Laine missed morning skate but will play tonight per Brad Larsen

The Other Bench

Auston Matthews will miss tonight’s game with a knee injury … Matt Murray is out with an ankle injury … Other injured Leafs include Jake Muzzin, Nick Robertson, Kyle Clifford, and Victor Mete … All Star Mitch Marner leads the Leafs in scoring with 19-41-60 … The Leafs boast the 6th best power play in the league at 25%, supporting the 8th best offense at 3.37 goals scored per game

Season Series

02/10/2023 TOR @ CBJ

02/11/2023 CBJ @ TOR

04/04/2023 CBJ @ TOR

Projected Lineups