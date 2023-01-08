Game #39 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets visit Capitals

Sunday, January 8, 2023 - 5:00 P.M. EST
Capital One Arena - Washington DC
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Columbus Blue Jackets (12-24-2, 26 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)
at
Washington Capitals (22-14-6, 50 points, 4th Metro, 6th East)
After an unlikely win yesterday against the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes, the Blue Jackets have another late afternoon game, this time in Washington. These teams last faced way back on Thursday, when the Capitals put up a four goal second period en route to a 6-2 victory.
Player to Watch
Kirill Marchenko
What a day for the Russian rookie! He recorded a hat trick (sixth CBJ rookie to do so) and also added a tally in the shootout to carry the team to victory. He’s gotten off to a great start in his NHL career, despite relatively limited minutes so far (just 12:39 per game)
Per @Stathead, Kirill Marchenko’s 8 goals are the most by any Blue Jacket in their first 15 games with the franchise. #CBJ https://t.co/wvffK4WAzF— Dylan Tyrer (@DylanTyrer) January 8, 2023
Jackets Notes
We don’t know yet if there are any lineup changes. The one move we could potentially see is the return of Nick Blankenburg. Fingers crossed? ... Joonas Korpisalo faced a heavy workload yesterday, so presumably Elvis Merzlikins would get the start today. He took the loss to Washington on Thursday, but was the victim of several bad bounces.
The Other Bench
The Caps have been hot, and now get a huge reinforcement in the return of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson to the lineup today. Both have missed the entire season to this point.
Season Series
01/05/2023 WSH 6 @ CBJ 2
01/08/2023 CBJ @ WSH
01/31/2023 WSH @ CBJ
03/21/2023 CBJ @ WSH
Stats
|Washington
|Columbus
|3.31 (10)
|GPG
|2.61 (30)
|2.76 (9)
|GAPG
|3.95 (31)
|22.4% (16)
|PP%
|16.4% (30)
|81.4% (9)
|PK%
|76.2% (18)
|50.9% (15)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|45.1% (29)
|51.0% (13)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|45.0% (29)
|8.7 (10)
|5v5 Shooting %
|7.7 (26)
|.921 (9)
|5v5 Save %
|.902 (30)
|Alex Ovechkin, 29
|G Leader
|Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau, 11
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, 30
|A Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 27
|Alex Ovechkin, 48
|P Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 38
|Garnet Hathaway, 41
|PIM Leader
|Mathieu Olivier, 49
|12-6-3
|Home / Road
|2-12-1
|7-1-2
|Last 10
|2-8-0
Projected Lineup
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Kent Johnson
|Emil Bemstrom
|Gus Nyquist
|Jack Roslovic
|Patrik Laine
|Liam Foudy
|Sean Kuraly
|Mathieu Olivier
|Kirill Marchenko
|Cole Sillinger
|Carson Meyer
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Andrew Peeke
|Tim Berni
|Erik Gudbranson
|Gavin Bayreuther
|Marcus BJORK
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Alex Ovechkin
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Tom Wilson
|Sonny Milano
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Dylan Strome
|Marcus Johannsson
|Lars Eller
|T.J. Oshie
|Conor Sheary
|Nic Dowd
|Garnet Hathaway
|Erik Gustafsson
|Trevor Van Riemsdyk
|Dmitry Orlov
|Nick Jensen
|Martin Fehervary
|Alexander Alexeyev
|Darcy Kuemper
|Charlie Lindgren
