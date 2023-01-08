Game #39 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets visit Capitals

Sunday, January 8, 2023 - 5:00 P.M. EST

Capital One Arena - Washington DC

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-24-2, 26 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

at

Washington Capitals (22-14-6, 50 points, 4th Metro, 6th East)

After an unlikely win yesterday against the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes, the Blue Jackets have another late afternoon game, this time in Washington. These teams last faced way back on Thursday, when the Capitals put up a four goal second period en route to a 6-2 victory.

Player to Watch

Kirill Marchenko

What a day for the Russian rookie! He recorded a hat trick (sixth CBJ rookie to do so) and also added a tally in the shootout to carry the team to victory. He’s gotten off to a great start in his NHL career, despite relatively limited minutes so far (just 12:39 per game)

Per @Stathead, Kirill Marchenko’s 8 goals are the most by any Blue Jacket in their first 15 games with the franchise. #CBJ https://t.co/wvffK4WAzF — Dylan Tyrer (@DylanTyrer) January 8, 2023

Jackets Notes

We don’t know yet if there are any lineup changes. The one move we could potentially see is the return of Nick Blankenburg. Fingers crossed? ... Joonas Korpisalo faced a heavy workload yesterday, so presumably Elvis Merzlikins would get the start today. He took the loss to Washington on Thursday, but was the victim of several bad bounces.

The Other Bench

The Caps have been hot, and now get a huge reinforcement in the return of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson to the lineup today. Both have missed the entire season to this point.

Season Series

01/05/2023 WSH 6 @ CBJ 2

01/08/2023 CBJ @ WSH

01/31/2023 WSH @ CBJ

03/21/2023 CBJ @ WSH

Stats

Washington Columbus 3.31 (10) GPG 2.61 (30) 2.76 (9) GAPG 3.95 (31) 22.4% (16) PP% 16.4% (30) 81.4% (9) PK% 76.2% (18) 50.9% (15) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.1% (29) 51.0% (13) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.0% (29) 8.7 (10) 5v5 Shooting % 7.7 (26) .921 (9) 5v5 Save % .902 (30) Alex Ovechkin, 29 G Leader Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau, 11 Evgeny Kuznetsov, 30 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 27 Alex Ovechkin, 48 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 38 Garnet Hathaway, 41 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 49 12-6-3 Home / Road 2-12-1 7-1-2 Last 10 2-8-0

