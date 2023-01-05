Johnny Gaudreau selected for All Star Game

During the first intermission of tonight’s Washington Capitals/Columbus Blue Jackets game on ESPN, the NHL announced one representative from each Eastern Conference for the 2023 NHL All Star Game.

It is little surprise that the representative from your Blue Jackets will be forward Johnny Gaudreau. He has 11 goals and 27 assists in 37 games played, all of those team-leading numbers.

The 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend is being hosted in Sunrise, Florida with the skills competition on Friday, February 3 and the All Star Games on Saturday, February 4.

The remaining three spots on each division’s roster will be determined by fan vote starting tonight on NHL.com and from January 12-14 on Twitter.

Congrats, Johnny Hockey!