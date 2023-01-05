Game #37 Gamethread: Blue Jackets vs Capitals

The Blue Jackets will be appearing on national television again tonight, making their ESPN debut against the Washington Capitals. Let’s hope the Jackets don’t embarrass themselves nearly as bad as the last time they played in front of the entire United States.

Elvis is back in net tonight, and as expected, Eric Robinson is out of the lineup with Carson Meyer taking his place. Andrew Peeke rejoins the lineup in place of Marcus Bjork. Sadly, Nick Blankenberg will not return the lineup tonight either meaning Gavin Bayreuther gets another game.

It’s military appreciation night at Nationwide, so it’s a perfect opportunity to thank any of our readers who have served.

Tonight, join us in saluting those who have served and are currently serving in our armed forces.@elkandelk | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/yyM785fM0Z — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 5, 2023

Chat with us during the game here!