Blue Jackets blanked in Ottawa

After finally breaking the winless streak, Columbus Blue Jackets traveled to the Canadian capital city to take on the Ottawa Senators. Returning to the lineup was Patrik Laine. Could he make some noise alongside linemates Kent Johnson and Johnny Gaudreau and lead his team to victory? Unfortunately the answer was no. A lack of offense ended up making this one tough to watch.

1st Period

Both teams had chances early, but it was Korpi that was forced to make several point blank saves. The Sens were also intent on making the game a physical one, finishing checks at every opportunity.

Gudbranson went to the box for cross checking halfway through the period. How about we not put one of the best power plays in the league on the ice? Luckily for 4x4, the Jackets were able to kill off the man advantage.

The Jackets nearly scored to close out the period when a beautiful passing sequence left Laine all alone in front of the net, but the Finn ran out of room and could not get the pass by Forsberg.

Johnny Gaudreau to Patrik Laine but Anton Forsberg shuts the door.



Great stop.

Both teams were fortunate their goaltenders showed up because their defenses did not. The Jackets had their fair share of chances, but the Sens led the expected goals battle 1.44-0.69 after one.

2nd Period

The Jackets went back to the penalty kill just one minute into the second. An odd man rush left Bjork all alone and he hooked Giroux while defending the play. This time the Sens made them pay. Jake Sanderson launched one from the point and Brassard deflected the puck past Korpi.

OTT PP Goal 1-0: Brassard (Sanderson, Giroux) 2:59

It was Columbus’ turn on the power play shortly after. Giroux went to the box for tripping. Unfortunately, the Sens were able to kill it off. Neither unit was able to get a shot on net.

The Sens made it 2-0 only a few minutes later. Off a faceoff, Stützle gathered Giroux’s faceoff win and caught Korpi off guard with a quick snapshot.

OTT Goal 2-0: Stützle (Giroux) 7:00

Nyquist immediately went to the box for tripping after the goal. Not ideal. The game stayed at 2-0, however.

Then it was Johnson that went to the box for cross checking, although it may have been the softest cross checking call in the history of the NHL. You still have to kill off the penalty, though, and the Jackets did not.

OTT PP Goal 3-0: Batherson (Stützle, Tkachuk) 11:31

Continuing the parade to the penalty box was Bjork, who committed his second hooking penalty and the team’s fifth penalty of the night. This time the kill was successful.

With 38 seconds left, the Jackets would finally get a call in their favor when Roslovic got high-sticked. One shot, but no goals before time expired.

Shots were 25-13 Ottawa after two. Ouch.

3rd Period

The white sweaters started the third period by not doing anything with their remaining power play.

The Senators received their sixth power play of the night when Berni tripped Tkachuk. To make matters worse, Robinson headed down the tunnel after getting hurt on the play. Three shots, a post, and no goals for Ottawa on the power play.

The Blue Jackets went back to the power play late in the period, but the Senators scored an empty netter after Larsen pulled Korpi for a six-on-four.

OTT SH Goal 4-0: Watson (unassisted)

That was that.

Final Thoughts

This was one of those games where the eye test showed the Senators dominating the game, while the fancy stats showed otherwise. Ottawa only held a slight advantage in expected goals at 5v5 at 1.94-1.7. Special teams and finishing were ultimately the deciding factors in this game. Sometimes it takes a little willpower to get the puck into the net — something the Jackets seem to be lacking.

This team needs to find a little more enthusiasm to avoid a disastrous upcoming couple of weeks. At times the players look lethargic and disinterested. It seems the constant losing and poor play may be taking a major toll mentally.

Not much else to say. Korpi continued his solid play, but the continually apathetic offensive play is quickly filling the loss column.

Up Next

The Washington Capitals will be in Nationwide Arena on Thursday to take on the Blue Jackets. The puck drops at 7:00PM ET.