The Cannon Cast Episode 188: We stan a Svozil

Editor PD is furious that Host PD wouldn’t stop handling note paper while talking. We sincerely apologize, and those responsible will be punished. Listen anyway, because it’s a great episode as Dale joins to discuss:

A long losing streak and our tanking prospects

Are we worried about Johnny Gaudreau’s goal drought?

How is the “Kent Johnson at center” experiment going?

Columbus has to wait for an outdoor game, AGAIN

Stanislav Svozil and David Jiricek dominate at the WJC

