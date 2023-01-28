Game #50 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets face red hot Kraken

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - 10:00 P.M. EST

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, Washington

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 105.7 FM

Columbus Blue Jackets (15-31-3, 33 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

at

Seattle Kraken (28-15-5, 61 points, 2nd Pacific, 4th West)

Though they have faltered a bit in the last week, the Kraken have won 10 of their last 14 games. They have been a surprise this year and currently sit in a playoff spot, although the race in the West is too close for anyone to be comfortable. A big part of the team’s success this season is because of rookie Matty Beniers, but the Kraken will be without him tonight.

The Jackets’ recent success came to an end last night after falling to the Canucks 5-2. Leading the way recently for the Jackets has been Kirill Mrchenko, who scored both Columbus goals in Vancouver. He’s now 13-0-0 in 26 games played. They will need more from the rest of the team tonight in Seattle.

Player to Watch

Oliver BJORKSTRAND

Columbus fans are still upset about the events that led up to the trading of BJORKSTRAND, but we won’t hash that out again here. He’s had a bit of a down season with 9-16-25 in 48 games. He’s also shooting only 7.2%, down from 12.8% in his 6 prior seasons.

He will face his former club for the first time tonight and I’m sure he will be motivated to show them what they are missing.

Jackets Notes

Laine has eight points in the last five games...Gaudreau has seven points in his last five games...Nyquist is out indefinitely with an upper body injury, almost certainly eliminating the opportunity to gain assets for him at the trade deadline...Blankenburg is day-to-day with an upper body injury...Merzlikins is in net tonight.

The Other Bench

Ryan Donato is having a career year with the Kraken. He has 12-8-20 in 41 games. His career best? 16-15-31 in 74 games last season...Seattle lost 5-2 to Calgary last night...Look for Grubauer to get the start in net.

Season Series

1/28/23 - CBJ @ SEA

3/3/23 - SEA @ CBJ

Stats

Seattle Columbus 3.63 (4) GPG 2.57 (30) 3.08 (17) GAPG 3.88 (30) 20.6% (19) PP% 16.8% (30) 71.9% (30) PK% 76.4% (21) 51.7% (11) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.3% (29) 52.5% (7) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.1% (29) 10.8 (1) 5v5 Shooting % 7.7 (28) .915 (17) 5v5 Save % .904 (29) Jared McCann, 23 G Leader Laine, Jenner, 14 Dunn, Eberle, 27 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 35 Andre Burakovsky, 39 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 48 Gourde, Oleksiak, 44 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 68 12-10-3 Home / Road 4-16-2 6-3-1 Last 10 3-6-1

Projected Lineups