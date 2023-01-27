Filed under: 2022-23 Game Coverage GameThread #49: Columbus Blue Jackets at Vancouver Canucks Come chat about the game with us! By MrSwift13 Jan 27, 2023, 9:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GameThread #49: Columbus Blue Jackets at Vancouver Canucks Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Tonight the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the chaos monster Vancouver Canucks in the final game of their western Canada trip. Chat about the game with us below! More From The Cannon Game #49 Preview: Blue Jackets look to extend point streak to four games as they visit cratering Canucks Who could be the next NHL jersey supplier? Korpisalo and the Blue Jackets steal a win in Edmonton Gamethread #48: Blue Jackets at Oilers Game #48 Preview: Can the Blue Jackets keep up with Connor McDavid? We want your feedback about The Cannon Loading comments...
