Game #49 Preview: Blue Jackets look to extend point streak to four games as they visit cratering Canucks

Columbus Blue Jackets at Vancouver Canucks

Friday, January 27, 2023 - 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Opponent’s Blog: Nucks Misconduct

Columbus Blue Jackets, 15-30-3, 33 points, 8th Metro, 16th West

@

Vancouver Canucks, 19-26-3, 41 points, 6th Pacific, 12th West

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on a bit of a resurgence (to the dismay of their future draft pick) - in their last three games, the team has recorded five of a possible six points. The team has a win over the San Jose Sharks, an OT loss to the Calgary Flames, and an OT win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Tonight, the team completes their western Canada swing as they visit the turmoil-ridden Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have been the embarrasment of the league of late - the front office fired Bruce Boudreau three weeks before they actually fired him, his replacement was known a week before he was let go, and fans were chanting his name in support despite the team being in 27th place in the league at the time. Francesco Aquilini and Jim Rutherford have managed to completely embarrass themselves in this process.

The Jackets are looking to maintain their modest hot streak. Let’s see what happens tonight.

Player to Watch

Bo Horvat

Bo Horvat, heavily rumored to be a trade deadline acquistition for some lucky team, has quietly had a very good season for the Vancouver Canucks. Through 48 games, he has 31 goals and 19 assists, a stellar season in a contract year and will command a supreme price for any team looking to aquire him (one such rumored squad being the league-leading Boston Bruins). Horvat likely has limited games remaining with the team he captains - will he have one final offensive explosion against the Blue Jackets?

Jackets Notes

The Jackets win on Wednesday night moved them out of the NHL basement, up to 30th in the league standings, level on on points and points percentage with the Anaheim Ducks ... Gustav Nyquist, one of the rumored big trade pieces for the deadline, left Wednesday’s game with an upper body injury and did not return ... On the Front and Nationwide podcast via The Athletic this week, Aaron Portzline commented that teams had also asked about potential trade opportunities for Andrew Peeke as well as Jack Roslovic ... the Blue Jackets held Connor McDavid to one assist and three total shots on goal on Wednesday

The Other Bench

The Vancouver Canucks, behind new head coach Rick Tocchet, got smacked 6-1 by the Seattle Kraken, including giving up a game winning goal to Alexander Wennberg ... Bruce Boudreau, recently fired by the Canucks, left after 103 games with a 50-40-13 record ... Tocchet, newly hired. has a career 178-200-60 record in 438 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes in his previous stint ... JT Miller, signed to a 7 year, $56 million extension this past offseason, has 18-24-42 in 48 games after a 99 point season last year

Season Series

10/18/2022 VAN 3 @ CBJ 4 (OT)

01/27/2023 CBJ @ VAN

Stats

Vancouver Columbus 3.27 (11) GPG 2.58 (28) 3.96 (31) GAPG 3.89 (30) 22.2% (15) PP% 15.8% (31) 65.9% (32) PK% 77.1% (18) 47.49% (24) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.32% (29) 47.20% (25) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.12% (29) 9.30 (5) 5v5 Shooting % 7.87 (23) .899 (31) 5v5 Save % .904 (29) Bo Horvat, 31 G Leader P. Laine and B. Jenner, 14 Quinn Hughes, 39 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 34 Elias Pettersson, 56 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 47 Luke Schenn, 67 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 66 9-13-1 Home / Road 4-15-2 2-8-0 Last 10 3-6-1

Projected Lineups