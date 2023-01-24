We want your feedback about The Cannon

We told you on Friday about the decision by Vox Media to cut support for the majority of SB Nation’s NHL sites, including The Cannon.

There is still a lot we don’t know about the future, but we’ve already begun to brainstorm contingencies. To that end, we hope that our readers will take a few minutes to fill out the survey below.

First, we want to know more about who are readers are, so we have a better sense of the makeup of our audience, and can target potential advertisers and sponsors accordingly. Then, we want to know how you consume hockey media, and what sort of coverage and content interests you the most.

If the embedded survey doesn’t work, you can also click this link here.

Thanks in advance for your assistance, and your continuing support!