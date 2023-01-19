 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread #45: Anaheim Ducks visit Columbus Blue Jackets

A hockey game for the Sickos Committee

By BurkusCircus52
/ new
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Anaheim Ducks Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Enjoy hockey. Enjoy is a loose term.

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...