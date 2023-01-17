Game #44 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Predators

Sillinger is back! Johnson will move back to wing and Tarasov will get his first start since December 23rd.
So, here’s the expected #CBJ lineup tonight, assuming D stays the same:— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) January 17, 2023
Gaudreau-Roslovic-Laine
Nyquist-Jenner-Johnson
Robinson-Kuraly-Olivier
Marchenko-Sillinger-Bemstrom
Gavrikov-Boqvist
Berni-Gudbranson
Blankenburg-Peeke
Tarasov
Merzlikins
As expected, Kevin Lankinen will get the start for Nashville.
Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!
Loading comments...