 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #44 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Predators

Come chat with us during the game!

By Dalerrific
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Sillinger is back! Johnson will move back to wing and Tarasov will get his first start since December 23rd.

As expected, Kevin Lankinen will get the start for Nashville.

Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...