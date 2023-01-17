Game #44 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Predators

Sillinger is back! Johnson will move back to wing and Tarasov will get his first start since December 23rd.

So, here’s the expected #CBJ lineup tonight, assuming D stays the same:



Gaudreau-Roslovic-Laine

Nyquist-Jenner-Johnson

Robinson-Kuraly-Olivier

Marchenko-Sillinger-Bemstrom



Gavrikov-Boqvist

Berni-Gudbranson

Blankenburg-Peeke



Tarasov

Merzlikins — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) January 17, 2023

As expected, Kevin Lankinen will get the start for Nashville.

Go Jackets!