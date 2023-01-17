The Cannon Cast Episode 189: Ducks Amuck (feat. Forever Mighty)

This week, PD is joined by Stephen Dohner (@TheHockeyBoomer) of the Forever Mighty Podcast to preview this week’s Blue Jackets/Ducks matchup. They discuss:

How did the Ducks get so bad?

Did new GM Pat Verbeek do the right thing by having a firesale last year?

Dallas Eakins wears out his welcome behind the bench

How do you solve the John Gibson problem?

Center vs. Wing: Does position matter at the top of this draft?

