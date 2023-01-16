Game #43 Preview: Rangers seek revenge

Monday, January 16, 2023 - 7:00 P.M. EST
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
New York Rangers (24-13-7, 55 points, 3rd Metro, 6th East)
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, 28 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)
Back in October, the Blue Jackets beat the Rangers in Nationwide Arena in one of the most inexplicable results of the season so far. That was the first of just three road wins, with the latest coming on Saturday in Detroit. Can they keep the magic going back at home tonight?
Player to Watch
Patrik Laine
On Saturday, Laine recorded his tenth career hat trick, and second as a Blue Jacket. Laine is a streaky player, with seven of his 12 goals coming in a nine game stretch in December. Could this hatty be the start of another hot streak? It would be great for the team long term if Laine and Johnny Gaudreau finally click, and with Jack Roslovic along for the ride as well.
Jackets Notes
Cole Sillinger was a healthy scratch on Saturday night. It would be nice for him to return to the lineup tonight, but who sits? The obvious answer is Mathieu Olivier, who had a brutal own goal in the third period that started a Red Wings comeback. But you and I both know that Larsen only holds the young, skilled players accountable. Not the veterans or grinders.
The Other Bench
The Rangers are on the back end of a back-to-back, having lost at home to Montreal yesterday ... Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin started that game, so we may see Jaroslav Halak between the pipes tonight. He was in goal for that Jackets win in October.
Season Series
10/23/2022 CBJ 5 @ NYR 1
01/16/2023 NYR @ CBJ
03/28/2023 CBJ @ NYR
04/08/2023 NYR @ CBJ
Stats
|New York
|Columbus
|3.16 (16)
|GPG
|2.57 (29)
|2.66 (5)
|GAPG
|3.95 (31)
|22.1% (16)
|PP%
|15.3% (31)
|79.8% (13)
|PK%
|76.1% (19)
|51.8% (10)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|45.4% (28)
|52.0% (10)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|45.2% (29)
|8.1 (20)
|5v5 Shooting %
|7.8 (26)
|.921 (11)
|5v5 Save %
|.902 (30)
|Mika Zibanejad & Chris Kreider, 19
|G Leader
|Patrik Laine & Johnny Gaudreau, 12
|Adam Fox & Artemi Panarin, 35
|A Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 29
|Artemi Panarin, 47
|P Leader
|Johnny Gaudreau, 41
|Ryan Lindgren, 39
|PIM Leader
|Mathieu Olivier, 49
|13-5-3
|Home / Road
|10-13-1
|6-2-2
|Last 10
|3-7-0
Projected Lineups
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Jack Roslovic
|Patrik Laine
|Eric Robinson
|Boone Jenner
|Gus Nyquist
|Liam Foudy
|Sean Kuraly
|Mathieu Olivier
|Kirill Marchenko
|Kent Johnson
|Emil Bemstrom
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Andrew Peeke
|Tim Berni
|Erik Gudbranson
|Nick Blankenburg
|Adam Boqvist
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Alexis Lafreniere
|Mika Zibanejad
|Kaapo Kakko
|Artemi Panarin
|Vincent Trocheck
|Vitali Kravtsov
|Barclay Goodrow
|Filip Chytil
|Jimmy Vesey
|Sammy Blais
|Jake Leschyshyn
|Jonny Brodzinski
|Ryan Lindgren
|Adam Fox
|K'Andre Miller
|Jacob Trouba
|Ben Harpur
|Braden Schneider
|Jaroslav Halak
|Igor Shesterkin
