Game #43 Preview: Rangers seek revenge

Monday, January 16, 2023 - 7:00 P.M. EST

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Blueshirt Banter

New York Rangers (24-13-7, 55 points, 3rd Metro, 6th East)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, 28 points, 8th Metro, 16th East)

Back in October, the Blue Jackets beat the Rangers in Nationwide Arena in one of the most inexplicable results of the season so far. That was the first of just three road wins, with the latest coming on Saturday in Detroit. Can they keep the magic going back at home tonight?

Player to Watch

Patrik Laine

On Saturday, Laine recorded his tenth career hat trick, and second as a Blue Jacket. Laine is a streaky player, with seven of his 12 goals coming in a nine game stretch in December. Could this hatty be the start of another hot streak? It would be great for the team long term if Laine and Johnny Gaudreau finally click, and with Jack Roslovic along for the ride as well.

Jackets Notes

Cole Sillinger was a healthy scratch on Saturday night. It would be nice for him to return to the lineup tonight, but who sits? The obvious answer is Mathieu Olivier, who had a brutal own goal in the third period that started a Red Wings comeback. But you and I both know that Larsen only holds the young, skilled players accountable. Not the veterans or grinders.

The Other Bench

The Rangers are on the back end of a back-to-back, having lost at home to Montreal yesterday ... Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin started that game, so we may see Jaroslav Halak between the pipes tonight. He was in goal for that Jackets win in October.

Season Series

10/23/2022 CBJ 5 @ NYR 1

01/16/2023 NYR @ CBJ

03/28/2023 CBJ @ NYR

04/08/2023 NYR @ CBJ

Stats

New York Columbus 3.16 (16) GPG 2.57 (29) 2.66 (5) GAPG 3.95 (31) 22.1% (16) PP% 15.3% (31) 79.8% (13) PK% 76.1% (19) 51.8% (10) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.4% (28) 52.0% (10) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.2% (29) 8.1 (20) 5v5 Shooting % 7.8 (26) .921 (11) 5v5 Save % .902 (30) Mika Zibanejad & Chris Kreider, 19 G Leader Patrik Laine & Johnny Gaudreau, 12 Adam Fox & Artemi Panarin, 35 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 29 Artemi Panarin, 47 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 41 Ryan Lindgren, 39 PIM Leader Mathieu Olivier, 49 13-5-3 Home / Road 10-13-1 6-2-2 Last 10 3-7-0

