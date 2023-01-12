Game #41 Gamethread: Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes

Joonas Korpisalo is back in net after welcome a new baby to the world. He’s gonna let his dad strength shine!

#CBJ warmup lines:



Gaudreau-Roslovic-Laine

Nyquist-Johnson-Bemstrom

Foudy-Kuraly-Olivier

Fix Wolansky-Sillinger-Marchenko



Jackets rotating seven D in warmups: Gavrikov, Peeke, Blankenburg, Berni, Gudbranson, Bayreuther, Boqvist



Korpisalo

Greaves



Let the mystery commence — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 12, 2023

In a somewhat odd decision, the oracle Brad Larsen has decided that dressing 7 defenseman is the way to victory tonight, so TFW will have to take off his gear and watch from the press box.

Let’s go Jackets!