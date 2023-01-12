 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #41 Gamethread: Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes

Come chat during the game!

By JKinCLE
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Emilee Chinn/NHLI via Getty Images

Joonas Korpisalo is back in net after welcome a new baby to the world. He’s gonna let his dad strength shine!

In a somewhat odd decision, the oracle Brad Larsen has decided that dressing 7 defenseman is the way to victory tonight, so TFW will have to take off his gear and watch from the press box.

Let’s go Jackets!

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...