Game 41 Preview: Blue Jackets reach halfway point, host Hurricanes for second time in a week

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM

Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7, 57 points, 1st Metropolitan, 3rd East)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (bad)

On Saturday, the Blue Jackets made an improbable comeback against the division leading Carolina Hurricanes, fueled by Kirill Marchenko’s first career hat trick. Meanwhile, Carolina is likely pissed beyond belief, and trying to break out of a four-game losing streak. In summary:

(that joke would’ve been so funny eight years ago)

Player to Watch

Kirill Marchenko

Now leading the league in goals/60, Marchenko has quickly rose to league-wide stardom, has all but locked up the Calder and Rocket Richard Trophies, and is making a push for the Hart, Lindsey, and even Vezina trophy. How could the most effective player in the league not win all those accolades?

Wait, he’s only played 214 minutes this season? Well sure it’s a small sample, but that’s probably over, what, 11 games? Bit under 20 a night? That’s a 67 goal pace!

Wait, he’s played 17 games? He’s averaging 12 minutes a night? The hell?

Since his hat trick, Kirill Marchenko has played a combined 23:45 over two games, which is less than what Andrew Peeke had in Sunday’s game in Washington alone. In the last three games, in 20.4% of the gametime (37:41 of 185), Marchenko has accounted for 66.7% of the Columbus’ goals. So he may only be out there for a fifth of the game, but by golly he’ll score during that time.

Jackets Notes

Carson Meyer got injured in Tuesday’s contest in Tampa. Trey Fix-Wolansky has been recalled in his steed. ... Johnny Gaudreau was only on the ice for 14:35 last game. Of the forwards, Sean Kuraly, Gus Nyquist, Liam Foudy, Patrik Laine, Emil Bemstrom, and Jack Roslovic all had more. ... Connor Bedard had four goals and six points in his return to the WHL’s Regina Pats.

The Other Bench

As mentioned, the Hurricanes have lost four straight. The law of large numbers states that they will eventually return to the mean. We can therefore expect to lose 3.10 to 2.55. ... Rod Brind’Amor was named as the Metropolitan Division’s coach at the All Star Game in a few weeks. ... The Hurricanes’ Stadium Series jersey leaked last week, confirming the existing leak from when they were originally scheduled to host the event in 2021.

Season Series

10/12/2022 - CBJ 1 at CAR 4

1/6/2023 - CAR 3 at CBJ 4 (SO)

1/13/2023 - Carolina at Columbus

Stats

Carolina Columbus 3.10 (19) GPG 2.55 (30) 2.73 (8) GAPG 3.93 (31) 19.3% (26) PP% 15.9% (30) 80.0% (14) PK% 75.0% (20) 60.5% (1) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 45.5% (29) 60.0% (1) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 45.2% (29) 7.4% (28) 5v5 Shooting % 7.6% (27) .918 (13) 5v5 Save % .903 (29) Andrei Svechnikov, 19 G Leader J. Gaudreau and B. Jenner, 11 Brent Burns, 23 A Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 27 Martin Necas, 39 P Leader Johnny Gaudreau, 38 A. Svechnikov and B. Burns, 32 PIM Leader "Maniac" Mathieu Olivier 13-4-6 Home / Road 10-12-1 6-3-1 Last 10 2-8-0

Schedule

Columbus Blue Jackets

Liam Foudy Sean Kuraly Mathieu Olivier Johnny Gaudreau Kent Johnson Emil Bemstrom Gustav Nyquist Jack Roslovic Patrik Laine Trey Fix-Wolansky Cole Sillinger Kirill Marchenko Andrew Peeke Marcus Bjork Tim Berni Erik Gudbranson Gavin Bayreuther Adam Boqvist Elvis Merzlikins Jet Greaves

Carolina Hurricanes