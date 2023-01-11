In the System: January 2023 prospect update

Frustration grows inside the walls of Nationwide Arena as well as outside with the fans. Now is a great time to take a break from what is going on in the NHL and take a look at how the non-AHL prospects are doing. The here and now may be bleak and boring, but the future is still promising and exciting.

Jordan Dumais RW - Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

28-43-71 33GP

2022-23 PPG: 2.15

2021-22 PPG: 1.60

Dumais currently leads the entire CHL in points, for now at least. Knocking on his heels is Bedard, who missed time so he could destroy his peers at the World Junior Championship. There isn’t much left to say about Dumais. It will be interesting to see where he ends up next season. He will either head back to Halifax or play in Columbus. It’s hard to imagine how much he would gain from going back to the Q, but he will have to force his way past a glut of forwards in Columbus to earn a spot next season.

James Malatesta LW - Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

25-15-40 36GP

2022-23 PPG: 1.11

2021-22 PPG: 0.78

The 2021 5th round pick continues his strong play this season. He has a long way to go before he can be considered a promising prospect, but the jump in production is encouraging. He will likely play in Cleveland next season where he will have a good opportunity to show more progress.

Luca Del Bel Belluz C - Sarnia Sting (OHL)

20-22-42 35GP

2022-23 PPG: 1.2

2021-22 PPG: 1.12

LDBB was traded to the Sarnia Sting at the OHL trade deadline. The new team will give the Jackets an even better gauge on where Luca is at. New teammates and a new coach could give him an opportunity to showcase and grow other parts of his game.

Luca Del Bel Belluz is lining up at 1C for the Sting today. New top line center for #Leafs prospect Ty Voit, who already leads the OHL scoring — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) January 8, 2023

Stanislav Svozil LHD - Regina Pats (WHL)

5-32-37 28GP

2022-23 PPG: 1.32

2021-22 PPG: 0.69

What a season Svozil is having. He captained the silver medal winning Czechia team while having a stellar WJC and continues to have a breakout season for the Regina Pats. The 2021 3rd round pick is looking like a 1st round prospect. He and Bedard a very good friends and one can only hope that gives the Jackets some good luck at the draft lottery.

If you haven’t seen his highlights, the kid is a playmaking machine.

Another terrific feed from Stanislav Svozil to tee up the one-timer. #CBJpic.twitter.com/KvcS2r3LvD — Dylan Tyrer (@DylanTyrer) January 2, 2023

Denton Mateychuk LHD - Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

6-33-39 35GP

2022-23 PPG: 1.11

2021-22 PPG: 0.98

Mateychuk was left off the Canadian roster for the WJC, but he will be eligible again next year. He is a long shot to make the Columbus roster next season, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a promising prospect with a bright future.

Denton Mateychuk racks up 3 assists tonight for the Moose Jaw Warriors!



Currently has 6 assists in his last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/0BHs4cjgHJ — CBJ Highlights (@ThreadsJackets) January 8, 2023

Corson Ceulemans RHD - Wisconsin (NCAA)

6-8-14 19GP

2022-23 PPG: 0.74

2021-22 PPG: 0.65

Ceulemans was one of the biggest snubs by Canada for the WJC. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic is a big Ceulemans fan and sees the kid as a legit NHLer sooner rather than later. While not a sure thing, he’s expected to go pro when Wisconsin's season is over. That means we could see him playing games in Columbus or Cleveland this spring.

Kirill Dolzhenkov RW - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

14-20-34 36GP

2022-23 PPG: 0.94

2021-22 PPG: 0.85

The giant Russian continues to play well in the MHL. Hopefully he is able to make the jump to the KHL next season and be impactful at a higher level.

Dmitri Voronkov C - Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)

10-6-16 37GP

2022-23 PPG: 0.43

2021-22 PPG: 0.32

Voronkov is rumored to be heading to North America next season. He’s not an offensive threat like Marchenko, but he’s a big center that plays a heavy game. He has shown slow and steady offensive growth year over year, but it remains to be seen how impactful he will be able to be at the NHL level. It wouldn’t shock me if he spent a lot of time in Cleveland next season, which is fine. Center depth is still a huge need so the Jackets need to be careful and intentional with his development

Who are you most excited about? Is there anyone in the Columbus pipeline you think may be a surprise impact player in the NHL?