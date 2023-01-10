Game #40 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Lightning

The Blue Jackets are about to take on the Lightning. But first, there were several pieces of news that broke during the day, including lineup changes.

#CBj will be without Gavrikov tonight (upper body) vs #TBLightning … Boqvist draws back in.



Odd only because Gavrikov skated in his usual spot at left side, top pairing in rushes this morning. Boqvist was with Blankenburg on fourth pair.



Merzlikins starting in net. — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) January 10, 2023

Joonas Korpisalo has returned to Columbus to be with his wife, Anna, for the birth of the couple’s first child. https://t.co/vRJNi2zGXK — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 10, 2023

Hopefully the injury to Gavrikov is minor.

Congrats to Korpi and his wife!

As for the Lightning, Victor Hedman and Zach Bogosian are expected to return tonight for Tampa. Vasilevskiy will be in net.

#Bolts morning skate lines and D-pairings:



Hagel-Point-Kucherov

Cirelli-Stamkos-Killorn

Colton-Paul-Maroon

Namestnikov-Bellemare-Perry



Hedman-Bogosian

Cole-Cernak

Sergachev-Perbix

Fleury-Foote



Balcers is here, but is not taking part in line rushes. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) January 10, 2023

Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!