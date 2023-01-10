Game #40 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Lightning

The Blue Jackets are about to take on the Lightning. But first, there were several pieces of news that broke during the day, including lineup changes.
#CBj will be without Gavrikov tonight (upper body) vs #TBLightning … Boqvist draws back in.— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) January 10, 2023
Odd only because Gavrikov skated in his usual spot at left side, top pairing in rushes this morning. Boqvist was with Blankenburg on fourth pair.
Merzlikins starting in net.
Joonas Korpisalo has returned to Columbus to be with his wife, Anna, for the birth of the couple’s first child. https://t.co/vRJNi2zGXK— CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 10, 2023
Hopefully the injury to Gavrikov is minor.
Congrats to Korpi and his wife!
As for the Lightning, Victor Hedman and Zach Bogosian are expected to return tonight for Tampa. Vasilevskiy will be in net.
#Bolts morning skate lines and D-pairings:— Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) January 10, 2023
Hagel-Point-Kucherov
Cirelli-Stamkos-Killorn
Colton-Paul-Maroon
Namestnikov-Bellemare-Perry
Hedman-Bogosian
Cole-Cernak
Sergachev-Perbix
Fleury-Foote
Balcers is here, but is not taking part in line rushes.
