Game #40 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Lightning

Come chat with us during the game!

By Dalerrific
Columbus Blue Jackets v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Blue Jackets are about to take on the Lightning. But first, there were several pieces of news that broke during the day, including lineup changes.

Hopefully the injury to Gavrikov is minor.

Congrats to Korpi and his wife!

As for the Lightning, Victor Hedman and Zach Bogosian are expected to return tonight for Tampa. Vasilevskiy will be in net.

Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!

