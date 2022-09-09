Predicting the next round of Reverse Retro jerseys: Metropolitan Division

The next round of Reverse Retros may be the worst kept-secret in the NHL. While still unconfirmed by Adidas and the league, several teams have alluded to a return, including the Columbus Blue Jackets saying their new jersey ads (sigh) will be on “all four jerseys.” And with a massive dump of leaks via a new range of “special edition” t-shirts last week, many of which showed logos reverse from their original color scheme or in colors never seen before, it’s all but confirmed at this point. (For what it’s worth, most of my predictions will be based on the T-shirt leaks.)

While the unveil isn’t until early November (according to the rumors), it’s never too early for amateur jersey designers to start speculating. We’ve gone over the Central, the Atlantic, and the Pacific so far, which by my count just leaves the Metro! Let’s get into it.

Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina’s a bit of a weird one. While they weren’t included in the big T-Shirt leak, a logo did leak online. A version of NC State’s Mr. Wuf logo with Stormy as the mascot showed up on a couple banners and whatnot. Is this for the Reverse Retro? The Stadium Series? Unrelated merch? Who knows! It seems a bit too classic to me for the Stadium Series, so I spent five hours vectorizing the thing and put it with a striping pattern based on NC State’s 1974 men’s basketball championship.

New Jersey Devils

A theme for many of the teams is that the jersey hasn’t technically leaked, but has enough rumors and reports swirling around it that we pretty much know what it is. Icethetics first reported New Jersey was wearing a white version of the Kansas City Scouts’ design, showing two mockup options by Orion Taylor. Another source later confirmed that the Devils would keep Kansas City’s colors, which was then confirmed by the T-Shirt leak.

New York Islanders

FISHSTICKS!!! The fisherman, rumored to be back for a bit now, was confirmed to be returning in the great T-Shirt leak. And while initial reports said there’d be no teal in the design, the shirt’s logo has a smidge in the waves and trim. I’m interpreting this as instead a major reduction in teal’s role, now down to just a minor trim color aside from the navy, orange, and white.

New York Rangers

It looks like the Rangers could be getting really weird, using a royal version of their lady liberty jerseys from the late 90s and early aughts. This means that, for the first time ever, the Blueshirts will have their first jerseys with two shades of blue, which is fantastic. While there may be some differences between this design and the final version, it’ll be in the right ballpark.

Philadelphia Flyers

There seems to be some confusion as to what the Flyers are doing, and to be honest... I don’t get it. Last time, they took their 1982-2001 homes, flipped the sleeve colors, and called it a day. This time, I’m thinking they take their 1997-2007 homes, flip the sleeve colors, and call it a day. You get a great look with little effort, and it matches the T-shirt leak. And if I’m right, next time, you can bet they’ll do the same with the away version.

Pittsburgh Penguins

After 15 years of being unwilling to touch the Robopen with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole, it’s back! The Robopen was seen on a black T-shirt in the leak, so I’m rolling with that, alongside a white-heavy design that actually reflects the coloration of real Penguins. Silly Pittsburgh, thinking penguins are black and yellow.

Washington Capitals

While it’s gone a bit underreported, Lucas Daitchman reported way back in April that the Caps would go with a black version of their 2000s Screagle design. Lucas has a pretty good track record with leaks out of Washington, so while the details may be off by a bit, expect the gist of the design to be in the right ballpark.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Leaving the best for last, I’m leaving you fine Cannonites with not one, but two designs for the CBJ!

First, the obvious option. When the Blue Jackets’ T-shirt leaked with all the rest, it showed the current primary logo on a black background. The only time the Jackets have used black was their 2003-07 third jerseys, the predecessor to the current homes. So, they’re bringing those back, swapping black and blue, and calling it a day. PD pointed out in our writers’ Slack that the blue on the shirt looks closer to the blue in the middle stripe of the current alternates, but beyond that it’s pretty much a closed deal. This is what they’re wearing. Obviously. No chance it’s anything else.

But... hear me out.

What if, for once, the Blue Jackets actually had some fun with their brand? Before the CBJ, there was the ECHL’s Columbus Chill, and they embodied fun. Crazy promotional nights, holiday songs, weird Zambonis, an actual fat lady who singed as time expired during home wins, and some kick-ass, nineties-as-hell jerseys. What if, the Blue Jackets bring those back, use the lighter steel blue instead of grey for the icicles, and throw the primary logo on the shoulder (explaining the leak). It’d be glorious. It’d be wonderous. It’d be the second-best jersey in Blue Jackets history, which is really sad. And there’s no chance of it happening. But it’d be fun.

That concludes this little predictions mini-series. Now that you’ve seen them all, which team’s designs are you looking forward to most? Which are you hoping go in a different direction? And which of my Blue Jackets designs do you want to see? Sound off in the comments below.