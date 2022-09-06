The Cannon Cast Episode 177: Burkus crashes College Gameday

Our own Burkus Circus got a sign featured on ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturday. He gives the inside scoop on how it came to be, and his reaction to it going viral.

people are saying pic.twitter.com/p4QHnydm2E — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) September 3, 2022

Then, we discuss his predictions for the next round of Reverse Retro jerseys for the Central and Atlantic divisions.

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating! We welcome your thoughts and feedback in the comments and let us know if you have questions you want us to answer. You can listen to this week’s episode above or download using the “Share” button in the embedded player.