Preseason Game 4 Preview/Gamethread: Monster-heavy lineup visits St. Louis

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres
Thursday, September 29, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
TV: BlueJackets.com - Radio: 97.1 FM
It’s the back leg of a back-to-back, but with a fresh batch of Blue Jackets players making the trip to St. Louis. As is standard in preseason, it’s a roster thin on stars. It’s an early look at some potential Cleveland Monsters lines and pairs, however.
On the flip side, the Blues are icing many of their star players, including Vladimir Tarasenko, Jordan Kyrou, and Torey Krug.
Player to Watch
Yegor Chinakhov
Chinny didn’t get on the board in his first preseason game, and for as active as he was in that game, only produced four shot attempts and one shot on goal. Tonight he plays on a line with roster lock Gus Nyquist and NHL veteran Victor Rask, so he needs to capitalize to stay in the mix for a roster spot in Columbus. So far we’ve seen other bubble players score: James Neal, Emil Bemstrom, Kirill Marchenko, and Carson Meyer, just to name a few. Chinakhov must keep pace.
Jackets Notes
Cole Sillinger skated today, but did not participate in contact drills. That’s his brother Owen who is listed in tonight’s lineup.
Lineups
#CBJ lines for tonight in St. Louis— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) September 29, 2022
Nyquist-Rask-Chinakhov
Malatesta-Gaunce-Neal
Danforth-Dunne-Dumais
Olivier-Sillinger-Fonstad
Bean-Bjork
Bayreuther-Sweezey
Berni-Clayton
Cajan/Lalonde
#stlblues projected lineup for Thursday’s preseason game vs. Columbus…— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) September 29, 2022
F: Acciari, Bolduc, Buchnevich, Kostin, Kyrou, McGing, Neighbours, Pitlick, Schenn, Tarasenko, Thomas, Walker.
D: Bortuzzo, Faulk, Krug, Lyle, Mikkola, Tucker.
G: Greiss, Ellis.
