Preseason Game 3 Preview/Gamethread: Mixed lineup faces off against the Sabres

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

7:00 PM EDT, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: BlueJackets.com - Radio: 97.1 FM

The preseason rolls on as the Sabres visit the Blue Jackets tonight. Not that it matters, but the Jackets are 1-0-1 so far in the games that don’t count. There will be both bubble players and NHL players in the lineup tonight as the coaching staff and front office continue to evaluate what the first round of cuts could look like.

Player to Watch

Daniil Tarasov

The Russian goaltender has been deemed ready to play following his recovery from hip surgery. He managed a .937 save percentage in 4 NHL games last season and will be looking to start the season strong and prepare for his #1 position in Cleveland. Goaltending has been a bright spot for the Jackets so far as Merzlikins, Greaves, Cajan, and Lalonde all looked solid in their debuts.

Jackets Notes

Roslovic, Kuraly, and Meyer, all products of the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets youth club, are once again reuniting in the same game … Marchenko could get his first shot at playing on a line with NHL regulars … Johnson will likely get another look at center after his impressive performance on Sunday … Bemstrom will have to play with more fire and motivation than he did on Sunday if he wants to stay in the conversation for a roster spot … Mateychuk, Jiricek, and Svozil have a great opportunity to show off their talent in what is a pretty solid lineup for the Blue Jackets.

Lineups