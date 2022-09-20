The Cannon Cast Episode 179: The Calgary perspective on Gaudreau and Gudbranson

PD is joined by Michael from Matchsticks and Gasoline to get the Calgary fan perspective on the Flames’ wild off-season.

Did Brad Treliving do enough to recoup the loss of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk?

Will the Flames win the Pacific again?

What, if anything, does Erik Gudbranson do well?

Just what makes Gaudreau so good?

