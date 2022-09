Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Columbus Blue Jackets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It has been another eventful off-season in Jacketsland, and the 21st preseason camp opens next week. How are we feeling about the team, the coaches, and the front office? Let us know below! Voting closes at the end of the week.